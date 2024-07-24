iPhone 17 could have this game-changing camera upgrade

Despite the iPhone 16 still awaiting its release, rumors about the iPhone 17 keep rolling in. The latest report suggests that Apple will bring a much-needed photography feature to at least one model in the 2025 iPhone lineup for the first time.

The claim can be found in the same The Information piece detailing Apple's foldable plans. It says the Cupertino-based company wants to add a variable aperture to at least one iPhone 17 model. For photographers, this could be a game-changing feature, which could mean passing on an iPhone 16 upgrade to hold out for the 2025 phone.

"Apple next year also plans a notable upgrade to the camera of at least one iPhone model, adding the ability for users to control the size of the aperture with a mechanical system, according to two people with direct knowledge of the feature," The Information reports.

"A variable aperture will allow iPhone photographers to create a natural depth-of-field effect, also known as bokeh, in which the subject stays in focus while the background is blurred," the report adds.

With a variable aperture, you'd have far more control over the depth of field than on current models, which come with a wide, fixed aperture. This allows the small iPhone sensors to get enough light. The aperture can change size with larger cameras depending on the desired area the photographer wants in focus. With smaller phone sensors, that's typically not an option, as closing the aperture lets less light in and would result in grainy photos.

What'll be interesting is how much Apple can change the aperture, as the sensor on the iPhone 17 will still be small. Even if the maximum aperture can only change a little, it would still allow a much more creative depth of field to be used in iPhone photography.

Apple could also be looking at ways to make the sensor larger, allowing for more size adjustment for the aperture; a larger sensor would also be a massive boon to the device's overall image-capture capabilities. Nothing in the rumor suggests that Apple is planning to make the sensor larger, and the physical limitations of smartphones prevent the company from going too much bigger. Still, just that Apple is considering a variable aperture means the company is considering different options, which should excite mobile photographers.

As the report mentions "at least one model," we have to assume the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be the leading candidate, with the iPhone 17 Pro potentially adding the feature as well.