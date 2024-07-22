Apple accused of vastly undercounting child sex abuse images — what you need to know

Apple is reportedly not doing enough to protect its most vulnerable users, child safety experts allege, by underreporting the prevalence of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) exchanged and stored on its services like iCloud, iMessage, and FaceTime.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), a child protection charity in the UK, says it gathered data through freedom of information requests that implicates Apple in hundreds of CSAM incidents in England and Wales more than the company officially reported globally in a year.

The NSPCC found that "Apple was implicated in 337 recorded offenses of child abuse images between April 2022 and March 2023 in England and Wales." But across its platforms worldwide in 2023, Apple only reported 267 instances of CSAM to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), The Guardian reports.

That's a steep drop-off comparison to other tech giants like Google and Meta, which reported more than 1.47 million and 30.6 million last year, respectively, based on the NCMEC's annual report. Other platforms that reported more potential CSAM cases than Apple in 2023 include Discord (339,412), Pinterest (52,356) and 4chan (1,657). For reference, the NCMEC requires every tech company based out of the U.S. to pass along any possible CSAM cases detected on their platforms. It then forwards these cases to relevant law enforcement agencies worldwide.

While Apple services such as iMessage, FaceTime and iCloud all feature end-to-end encryption, which means only the sender and recipient of a message can see its contents, that doesn't fully explain why Apple is such an outlier. As the NSPCC points out, WhatsApp also uses end-to-end encryption, and it reported nearly 1.4 million cases of suspected CSAM to NCMEC in 2023.

Apple 'clearly behind' competitors in cracking down on CSAM

The NSPCC’s head of child safety online policy Richard Collard told The Guardian there is "a concerning discrepancy between the number of UK child abuse image crimes taking place on Apple’s services and the almost negligible number of global reports of abuse content they make to authorities."

“Apple is clearly behind many of their peers in tackling child sexual abuse when all tech firms should be investing in safety and preparing for the roll out of the Online Safety Act in the UK," he continued. Apple refused The Guardian's request for comment on the NSPCC's report. We've reached out to Apple as well for comment and will update once we hear back.

The accusation comes after years of controversies over Apple's plans to improve monitoring on its platforms to uncover child sexual abuse materials. After announcing Apple's child safety toolset — which would scan iOS devices for images of child abuse — in August 2021, the company paused its efforts just one month later as digital rights groups raised concerns that its surveillance capabilities could threaten the privacy and security of iCloud users around the world. In 2022, Apple announced it was killing the project.

Last fall, Apple said that it shifted away from the scanning feature to focus on developing a set of on-device tools to directly connect users with local resources and law enforcement.

We have reached out to Apple for comment and will update this article should we get any more information.