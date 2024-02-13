iPhone 16 Pro leaks reveal two major upgrades — what you need to know

Apple is still months from launching its iPhone 16 series, but a new leak suggests we’ll be getting two major upgrades for this year’s models.

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will ship with larger screens this year, according to a leaker using the name yeux1122 on South Korean platform Naver. The person said that the iPhone 16 Pro’s screen will jump from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see its display increase in size from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.

In addition to a larger screen in both models, Apple will also reportedly adopt Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology to increase the brightness and improve viewing angles in both displays, according to the report.

The iPhone 16 Pro series’ batteries will also get upgrades this year, according to yeux1122, and each model will launch with larger batteries. That should translate to battery life performance that tops any previous iPhone Pro launch, the leaker said.

Although Apple hasn’t commented on any iPhone 16 plans, the rumor mill has been churning out reports at a rapid rate over the past several months. We’ve previously heard that Apple wants to bundle bigger batteries in this year’s models, and there’s some back-and-forth on whether the company will indeed boost the iPhone 16 Pro series screen sizes or stick with their existing size.

Apple will be playing catch-up with the Galaxy S24 series, which just leapfrogged Apple on our best phone battery life list. The Galaxy S24 Ultra lasted a whopping 16 hours and 45 minutes on our web surfing test over 5G, while the Galaxy S24 Plus endured for 16:32. The iPhone 15 Plus (14:14) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (13:39) offer impressive endurance but are a good 2 hours behind.

Additionally, reports have surfaced that suggest the iPhone 16 lineup’s cameras will be getting a major upgrade this year, including a new 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and Apple could add a physical Action button to the device to make it easier to snap photos. The tech giant may even add a host of AI features, thanks to the expected launch of generative AI features in this year’s iOS 18.

However, as in years past, Apple isn’t discussing its iPhone 16 plans, so it’s difficult to say for sure what the company has planned. It’s also worth noting that we don’t know the true identity of yeux1122 or how they were able to obtain information about Apple’s plans. It’s best, therefore, to take their claims with the proverbial grain of salt until more rumors corroborate the claims and Apple itself has a chance to chime in.

But with a growing number of rumors cropping up as we continue on through 2024, it’s clear we’re inching closer to the iPhone 16’s launch. And until then you should tune in to our iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro hubs for all the latest rumors and leaks.