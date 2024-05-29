iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max just tipped for even bigger batteries — what we know

The iPhone 16 Pro needs a Pro battery

size comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Image credit: @ZONEofTECH on X)

Battery sizes for both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max have reportedly been revealed in a new video posted on social media.

This news comes from a post on X by user @lipilipsi (via AppleInsider), who has revealed a video showing the metal-shelled L-shape battery for Apple’s next generation of iPhone. According to the post, the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 3,577 mAh battery while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with a 4,747 mAh battery. 

These numbers, if accurate, would be a slight increase from the iPhone 15 Pro with its current battery size of 3,274 mAh and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a size of 4,422 mAh. However, the leaker doesn't have the best track record, and the video in the post isn't sourced, but the numbers somewhat match rumors we've already heard.

iPhone 16 Pro Concept Video Science & Knowledge

(Image credit: Science & Knowledge/YouTube)

Back in April, there was a leak that announced the battery sizes for each model of the iPhone 16. According to that post, the iPhone 16 will have a battery size of 3,355 mAh and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a battery size of 4,676 mAh. These numbers would likely mean a longer battery life, but that's only half the story.

Another tipster mentioned the iPhone 16 Pro Max could get up to thirty hours of battery life, seemingly confirming the prior rumors. However, we'd imagine this 30-hour claim will apply to the iPhone 16 Pro Max model. This improved battery life is potentially due to the new batteries having higher energy density, which means more milliamp-hours of battery capacity in the same area, meaning a higher capacity and hopefully a longer battery life.

The numbers we are seeing for the battery all seem likely, so we can only wait for the official iPhone 16 release, which will likely be in September to confirm the specifications and hardware. In the meantime, keep an eye on our iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs for all the news and rumors as we hear them. 

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 