You can easily set up rain alerts on your iPhone — here’s how it works

Once you learn how to set up rain alerts in Apple’s Weather app, you might wonder why you didn't do it sooner. Getting notifications before a downpour gives you the chance to prepare—whether that means grabbing a raincoat or picking up an umbrella before heading out.

Don’t be too hard on yourself, though. The setting is tucked away within the app’s menu and Apple doesn't make it obvious, which is unfortunate because these notifications are really useful. They not only warn you about imminent rain, but also alert you to snow and severe weather.

So, let’s walk through the steps to set up rain alerts in Apple’s Weather app. Once you’ve done that, you might also want to explore more more hidden upgrades coming to Weather in iOS 18.

1. Tap the menu button (Image: © Future) First, launch Apple’s Weather app on your iPhone then tap the menu button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

2. Select Notifications (Image: © Future) Now, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner and select Notifications.

3. Grant permissions (Image: © Future) If you haven’t enabled notifications for the Weather app before, now is the time to do so. When prompted, tap Continue, then confirm by selecting Allow. You’ll also be asked if you want to receive critical alerts from the Weather app. If you tap Allow, you’ll hear a sound and see a notification on your Lock Screen whenever there’s a significant weather event.

4. Allow location access (Image: © Future) Under Current Location, check if it indicates that Always access is required. If it does, tap Go to Settings. On the following screen, select Always from the list of options, then tap the small Weather icon in the top-left corner to return to the app.

5. Turn on Next-Hour Precipitation (Image: © Future) With Always access granted, you will be able to use the toggle to turn on Next-Hour Precipitation. You could also turn on Severe Weather if you wish. You will now be sent alerts if it's due to rain in the next hour.

And there you go, you now know how to set up rain alerts in Apple’s Weather app. You can also learn how to access your iPhone’s hidden interactive weather map and discover a hidden iOS feature that lets you track the moon . Not keen on Apple Weather? Turn to Google Maps and find out how to check weather for any location .