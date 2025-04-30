The entire iPhone 17 lineup just got revealed in new video — here's the biggest changes

The whole iPhone 17 lineup has appeared in dummy form in a new video from Sam Kohl and AppleTrack.

While Kohl says upfront that what he's showing us are only mockups of all four phones in a white colorway, this is still a great way to check out this year's upcoming iPhone models, including the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and their alleged changes.

iPhone 17 Air

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

The iPhone 17 Air appears first with its impressive thinness. Even if it's only armed with a single 48MP camera on the back, Kohl shows that, compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, the Air is nearly half as thick, while still offering a large 6.6-inch display. Perhaps by being so technically impressive, the iPhone 17 Air will capture the public's attention in a way that Plus or mini iPhones of the past have not been able to.

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

Kohl also points out the iPhone 17 Air's off-center USB-C port, which is closer to the back of the phone than the front due to the display circuitry taking up more space in the shrunken design. There are also fewer speaker holes on the Air's bottom edge, which could indicate worse audio than the other iPhone 17 models.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

We then move on to the new Pro and Pro Max models. Both of these have new camera blocks that cover the whole width of the phone, just like the Air, except with three cameras instead of one. Those cameras are still in the same place and triangular arrangement, but the flash and LiDAR sensor are now on the far side. The new block is supposedly there to help add a 48MP sensor to the telephoto camera, currently the only Pro iPhone rear camera still using a 12MP sensor.

Kohl notes that there isn't any sign of leaked changes, such as a new MagSafe cutout, a unibody design or aluminum sides (replacing the titanium of current Pros) on these dummies. But that could be due to their construction or the leaked schematics underpinning them, rather than those older leaks not being accurate

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max still measure 6.3 and 6.9 inches, like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max we have now. Their button layouts aren't any different on the dummies either, and while it's hard to tell on a model without a functional screen, the Dynamic Island notch doesn't seem to have changed at all either.

iPhone 17

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

Finally, there's the iPhone 17 base model, which looks a lot different from the other new iPhones since it lacks the new wider camera bump. In fact, it still looks basically identical to the iPhone 16. Hopefully, some internal specs and color options will change, but otherwise, it seems Apple is only planning minor changes to the vanilla iPhone for 2025.

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

Whether you're interested in the new iPhone 17 Air, the upgraded iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max or the plain old iPhone 17, we've got rumor hubs for them so you can study up on what the rumors and leaks have revealed so far. And we'll continue adding info to them right up until these phones launch, which, unless we hear differently, should be at Apple's habitual time of early September.