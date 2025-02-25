A free Photoshop is coming to your iPhone — here's what's coming and how to get it

When it comes to editing photos on your iPhone, you've either had to use the built-in tools in Apple's built-in Photos app or turn to third-party tools — though one of the biggest names had been missing from the App Store.

That would be Photoshop, Adobe's much-used tool for retouching, altering and otherwise improving images. But starting today (February 25), Adobe is bringing a Photoshop app to the iPhone app.

Adobe says that app is free with a "reimagined interface optimized for phones." It should be noted that this does not replace the already existing Photoshop Express app. We were told that this new app and Express will both be offered. Our understanding is that Express will remain the basic, quick editor for casual users seeking simple adjustments. This new app is meant for more complex edits and customization, a condensed but deeper version of Photoshop.

You won't get quite the same level of editing depth on the iPhone as you do in the desktop version of Photoshop. "Photoshop on the phone is built to empower mobile-first creators who may just be getting started, want to create wherever they are whenever they want and may be new to Photoshop and its power," Adobe says in its press release.

Photoshop on iPhone: What do you get?

(Image credit: Adobe)

While the app is a condensed version of Photoshop it still offers a number of familiar features. Supported tools include:

Combining, compositing and blending images with core Photoshop tools including layers, masks and precision selection tools

Remove, recolor and replace parts of images

Spot Healing brush

Generative AI tools like Generative Fill and Generative Expand

Save PSDs to the cloud and export to Express, Fresco and even Lightroom

Non-destructive unlimited layers, selective adjustements and PSD format

Full-resolution eding

Access to the Adobe Stock library

(Image credit: Adobe)

While the mobile app is free, Adobe is also launching a "Photoshop Mobile & Web" plan via the App Store. Signing up for this plan unlocks premium mobile features and access to the web browser version. You can sync between the web and mobile version of Photoshop.

The subscription expands libraries including more than 20,000 fonts. It also adds in familiar Photoshop tools like Magic Wand, Clone Stamp, Object Select and Content Aware Fill among others.

If you already subscribe to the desktop CC version, the mobile and web plan will automatically be included. Otherwise, the app subscription costs $9.99/month based on information from the App Store product page.

Adobe also announced that an Android version is coming. You can sign up for a waitlist here.

