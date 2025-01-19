There used to be a feature in Google Maps that allowed you to report speed traps but that has now been removed. In its place is a new, wider-reaching police alert which can be used by motorists to alert other drivers of any incidents involving officers.

There could, for example, be a roadblock, police attending debris in the road or officers working at a crime scene. It could also be a speed trap, of course, but the idea is that you’re letting other people know to be even more careful or consider trying a different route.

The feature has been part of Google-owned Waze for a while so it’s good to see it making an appearance in Maps at last. Let’s not delay things any longer and check out how to report police sightings in Google Maps in just a few steps.

1. Start a route (Image: © Future) First, download or update Google Maps in either Apple’s App Store or Google Play on Android. Then input where you’re going from and your destination and start your journey.

2. Add a report (Image: © Future) If you come across a police incident such as officers dealing with an emergency that is slowing traffic, tap the + icon.

3. Select Police (Image: © Future) Now simply tap Police. As you do so, a note of the incident will be made on the map. You have a few seconds in which to change your mind.

4. Remove a report (Image: © Future) You can tap your incident later — or any other incident you see — and let Google know if the incident is still active. If it's still there, tap Yes. If the issue has been resolved, tap No.

And there you go. You now know how to report police sightings in Google Maps.