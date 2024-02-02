Google says it’s not killing Assistant Driving Mode — but it might as well be

News
By Tom Pritchard
published

Driving Mode will be voice-only from February 7

Google Assistant Driving mode
(Image credit: ZY Digital)

Earlier this week news broke that Google was killing off the Assistant Driving Mode feature at some point in February. Apparently a banner was spotted claiming the feature was being killed off, with no further details or elaboration. Google has now said that this isn’t officially the case — but it might as well be.

Speaking to 9to5Google, Google confirmed that Assistant’s Driving Mode wasn’t actually going anywhere, However the “App Launcher” feature is being removed, which is part of a larger cull of Assistant features Google says very few people actually use. 

That was announced back in mid-January, but the language of the announcement didn’t really emphasize how big a change this was actually going to be.

Currently Assistant’s Driving Mode lives as a black bar in the Google Maps app, featuring a microphone, a return to Maps shortcut and a 2x2 square grid. This grid opens up a driving-friendly interface complete with access to various apps alongside shortcuts for calls and messaging. That way you have access to things like media apps, but in a way that isn’t going to distract you from the road ahead.

google assistant driving mode interface

(Image credit: Future)

The changes happening on February 7 mean that this driving-friendly interface is being killed off in favor of a voice-only control system. Plus quick media controls in the black bar itself. In other words, this means Google isn’t technically killing off Assistant’s Driving Mode in full, it is removing the only features that make it worth having.

The whole point of Driving Mode, like the standalone Android Auto app it replaced, is that it lets you use your phone as a driving tool far more easily. Organizing all the useful features onto a single screen, and making it easily accessible from Google Maps’ navigation screen.

It’s the kind of thing that’s incredibly important if you are in a car that doesn’t have access to Android Auto. Because forcing people to either navigate through additional menus or use voice commands will be a danger. 

Either because they’re fiddling with their phones to do something, or they’re distracted by the fact Google Assistant doesn’t know what it wants. Because let’s be honest here, Google Assistant's voice controls don't always run smoothly in the car.

Phones can do a lot of great things when you’re driving, but they can also be a major distraction. Considering how much stuff has been crammed into modern cars, the last thing we need is for Google to make Android phones more distracting to drivers.

So what if it’s a feature only a minority of people use? It’s important to those that do, and unless there’s a genuine replacement already available it’s crazy that Google would even consider getting rid of the Driving Mode app launcher.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 84 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy A54
Galaxy A54 5G
Unlimiteddata
Icon
Data:
Once 35GB premium data allotment is used, enjoy high-priority data at 1 Mbps
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get the Unlimited ...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
Unlimiteddata
Icon
Data:
Once 35GB premium data allotment is used, enjoy high-priority data at 1 Mbps
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get the Unlimited ...
Learn More
Google Pixel 6a
Pixel 6a 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 3GB multi-mont...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy A54
(Installments)
Galaxy A54 5G
Unlimiteddata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after 40GB of high speed data is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
(Installments)
Pixel 7a 128GB
Unlimiteddata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after 40GB of high speed data is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 6a
(Installments)
Pixel 6a 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy A54
Galaxy A54 5G
Unlimiteddata
Icon
Data:
Once 100GB premium data allotment is used, enjoy high-priority data at 1 Mbps
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get $5 off per mon...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
Pixel 7a 128GB
Unlimiteddata
Icon
Data:
Reduced speeds after 40GB of 4G LTE/ 5G (includes up to 10GB mobile hotspot)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract