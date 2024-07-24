Google Play just got a huge update — curated collections, comics, multi-gaming on PC and more

Google’s making it easier and more intuitive for people to explore their favorite apps and games in an upcoming massive update to its Google Play app. Most of us just graze over that app, but the next time you check it out, you’ll notice some big changes that introduces AI-generated app reviews, intelligent curated content, multi-gaming on a PC, and a revamped rewards system with more ways to earn points for playing your favorite games.

It doesn’t end there because soon you’ll be able to read comic books in a totally new way directly from the Google Play app. With millions of Android devices out there, this update will make Google Play a destination that’s worth checking out apart from downloading new apps.

While most of these new features are being rolled out with the latest version of the Google Play app, other features are coming later. Here’s everything new with Google Play.

Explore new content with Collections

Don’t you hate having to find something good to watch on Netflix or perhaps an audiobook for your commute to work? The new Collections experience with Google Play takes the hassle out of finding new content for you to consume by curating relevant selections across all the apps you use on your Android device.

It’s broken down into different categories consisting of watch, listen, food, social, read, and games. There’s even a collection for shopping, which lists stuff you might be interested in buying, as well as any special sales going on at different places.

One feature we'd like to see — and which is something Google says it's looking to explore — is the ability to get reminders on when specific products go on sale.

AI-generated app reviews

Now this one could be contentious, since your first inclination is to think that AI’s going to be writing up a full review — but it’s not being used that way. Instead, the feature taps into Gemini models to generate helpful information based on the most important reviews and frequently asked questions.

Rather than reading through all the user reviews, AI will go through them and pick out the most important stuff you should know about, so you’re not wasting time sifting through endless reviews yourself. There’s also going to be an apps highlight feature that compares apps in similar categories.

Read comic books in Curated spaces

The Google Play app will feature Curated spaces that allow you to explore new topics. For example, there’s a curated space for cricket to help people explore all cricket content across various channels in one place.

Another one we got to preview is the curated space for comics in Japan, where you’ll be able to read manga and comics-related content through Google Play — with free first chapter previews, the ability to interact with live events, and fan reviews. This new level of interaction gives publishers more ways of interacting with their fans on live events.

Multi-gaming on PC

Google Play Games on PC has been in beta for a while now, but this new update introduces the ability to play two Google Play games on a PC simultaneously. Now, you’re probably wondering how this could be beneficial?

Well, if you’re playing a passive game like Clash of Clans that simply requires you to collect resources while playing the game, you can use this new multi-gaming feature to run a second game that’s more action driven — all without closing the other game. In addition to this, many of the titles will support higher resolutions for the best gaming experience on PC.

More ways to earn points for free perks

Who says it doesn’t pay to play? Google’s giving gamers an extra incentive to play their favorite Android games with a revamped rewards system, which can land you prizes like Pixel devices, gaming products, and other merchandise.

You’ll continue to earn points just as before with select titles, but Google’s launching additional ways of earning points through the perks portal of the app — with Super Weekly Prizes for Diamond, Platinum, and Gold members. All of these accumulated Google Play Points could be used for a dozen of things other than physical gifts, including services such as Google One or YouTube Red.