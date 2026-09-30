This vibrant De'Longhi coffee machine caught my eye — and now it's 41% off for Prime Day

I love coffee. Whether it's hot or cold (or iced), as long as it's sweet, there isn't a cup of joe I don't enjoy. Something I like even more than coffee, though? Saving my spare change by making it at home with one of the best coffee machines.

De'Longhi is a brand synonymous with great automatic and manual coffee makers, and this particular Prime Big Deal Days discount on its stunning La Specialista Arte has me reaching for my wallet. Not only is it an impressive 41% off, but it also comes in a vibrant yellow colourway that will be the centrepiece of any kitchen it lives in.

• Shop Amazon's Prime Day sale here

If you're keen on nabbing a new coffee machine, this De'Longhi deal is hard to beat. Better yet, it's International Coffee Day, so now's the perfect time to invest in a new caffeine crafter.

Do note, though, that this De'Longhi discount won't last long, and it will only stick around while stocks last or until Prime Day comes to a close next Monday, October 5.

Save 41% (AU$325) De'Longhi La Specialista Arte (Yellow): was AU$799 now AU$474 at Amazon Equipped with a steam wand, controlled dosage and grind settings and active temperature control, the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte is the perfect beginner-friendly manual machine. It's also compact, meaning it won't take up much bench space, and comes with everything you need to make your perfect brew on the first go. Now discounted by 41%, this is the perfect Prime Day purchase if you're a lover of all things caffeine.

Now, I know yellow isn't everyone's favourite colour — it comes in Black Metal and White too — but this sunshine-inspired option is the only one that scores the full discount.

That said, if a fully automatic machine is more your speed, or you want to browse more of De'Longhi's range, I've selected six of the best Prime Day deals below.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.