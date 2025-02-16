Not a typo! Google Pixel 9 is just $399 for Presidents' Day sale right now

If you're looking to upgrade your phone, President's Day sales don't get better than this. The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best Android phones around, and right now you can get it for a very steep discount paired with one of the cheapest data plans on earth.

That's right, Mint Mobile is selling the Google Pixel 9 for just $399. You thought deals knocking $200 off the price of this phone were good? Even better, Mint is offering a year’s worth of unlimited data for just $15 a month — making this the best Presidents' Day phone deal around.

$400 Off! Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399 at Mint Mobile Save $400 on the price of a Google Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile, plus grab yourself an unlimited plan for just $15 a month. Like all Mint plans, this deal also includes unlimited calls and texts, 5G, and tethering at no extra cost. Your phone will also automatically unlock after 60 days, letting you move to any carrier you like once your plan ends.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $649 at Amazon Want to buy the Pixel 9 unlocked? Amazon has it for $649, whch is $150 off. The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 hands-on, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy.

As you'll see in our Google Pixel 9 review, this phone is a major improvement over the Pixel 8 — especially the battery life. In the Tom's Guide battery test, the Pixel 9 lasted for an impressive 13 hours and 18 minutes, which is nearly 4 hours longer than the previous Pixel.

You also get a brighter version of the 6.3-inch Actua display, a great camera system that includes a 50MP main and improved 48MP ultrawide camera and 12GB of RAM.

The Tensor G4 chipset is definitely not the fastest compared to the Galaxy S25's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but everyday performance is fine.

The Pixel 9 also boasts a wide range of helpful and fun AI features. This includes Add Me for the camera, which leverages AR to add you to an image after the fact. You also get Pixel Studio for generating AI images, the compelling Gemini Live assistant for live voice chats.

The Pixel 9 also benefits from 7 years of software support, so you'll be able to hold on to this phone for a long time.

With this Presidents' Day sale you're getting a year of Unlimited data for $15 a month, which is an incredible deal.

For more sales check out our Amazon Presidents' Day deals roundup right now.