Google Pixel users could soon check unknown numbers with this new tool — here’s what we know

Google is getting ready to release a new tool for Pixel devices called “Lookup." It will allow users to identify an unknown caller by searching for the unknown number through various apps.

Lookup, spotted by tipster AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb), allows users to search for an unknown number online from the phone app, rather than manually. Lookup technically already rolled out in the March 2024 update, but only for Pixel users in Japan. However, according to AssembleDebug, the feature is now present in the Google Phone app Beta version 127.0.620688474.

The tool is relatively simple to use. The user starts by tapping on an unknown phone number in the Recent Calls tab on the Phone app. When tapping the number, the drop-down menu will include the Lookup feature on the far right, which opens up a list of apps on the phone that can run a web search, including the Google Search app. Picking one of the options then brings up results that could reveal the details of the caller.

(Image credit: @AssembleDebug on X)

The Lookup feature seems like a great addition for users. However, it is limited to the information a web search will surface, such as company websites or user-maintained databases of nuisance callers. As such, it likely won’t fully replace apps like Truecaller yet, although hopefully, Google will improve the service with time.

Being aware of potential scams is important, and Lookup could prove to be a helpful tool in uncovering them. But criminals are getting smarter, with some reportedly using AI-generated voices to simulate family members asking for help. Scammers have also been known to clone business numbers to trick people over the phone, so if you get a call you think is suspicious, it's a good idea to call back on a confirmed legitimate number and to make sure you never pass over sensitive details on the phone.

We do not know when the Lookup feature will be released for Pixel users beyond Japan. With it being in beta right now, it could be soon, possibly even in the next expected Pixel Feature Drop update in June. In the meantime, you can check out all the new features coming out for Android 15, the next big Android update, as well as details for Google's upcoming Pixels like the Pixel Fold 2, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

More from Tom's Guide