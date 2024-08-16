I've used the Pixel 8 Pro for nearly a year and don't plan to upgrade to the new Pixel 9 Pro — here's why

The Pixel 8 Pro is already going down as the longest Google device I’ve held onto as one of my daily drivers, only eclipsed by the Nexus 4 from way back. I’ve explained innumerable times why it’s one of the best phones, made better by the robust set of Google AI features it introduced. And while its successors in the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL have new upgrades and more AI features, I don’t plan on making the upgrade.

In fact, I might end up holding onto the Pixel 8 Pro — despite how the standard Pixel 9 could be a tempting option. While every successive phone is expected to be better, I think it boils down to how much more value they’re offering to convince shoppers.

Here’s why I’m reluctant about making the upgrade.

You get a smaller screen

(Image credit: Future)

Google makes it a bit more complicated this time because you’d think that the Pixel 9 Pro is technically the successor to the 8 Pro, but that doesn’t turn out to be the case. As I’ve explained in my Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL comparison, you get a smaller 6.3-inch Super Actua display instead of the larger 6.7-inch in my Pixel 8 Pro — which clearly makes the Pixel 9 Pro XL more of a direct successor because of its 6.8-inch screen.

For those used to the larger screen, I think it’s a hard sell for the Pixel 9 Pro to convince people to accept its smaller size.

It costs more this time

(Image credit: Future)

Adding to the confusion with the Pixel 9 lineup is the price hike they’re all getting. If I’m going to compare apples to apples here, you’ll have to fork over $1,099 to pick up the Pixel 9 Pro XL if you plan on upgrading from the current Pixel 8 Pro. But again, this is a $100 price hike over the $999 starting cost that Pixel 8 Pro owners paid for the phone last year.

I get that price increases are inevitable, but it’s rare for them to happen year-over-year. Usually phone makers wait a couple or so generations before pulling the trigger, but Google has technically increased its pricing for the last three models of the largest sized Pixels.

No major camera spec upgrade

(Image credit: Future)

When I was taking a closer look at the cameras in my Pixel 9 Pro hands-on review, I noticed that the camera specs weren’t all that different from the Pixel 8 Pro. The only exception is the upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera of the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, which is an improvement due to its better f/1.7 aperture (versus f/1.95 with the Pixel 8 Pro). However, its 123-degree field of view is narrower than the Pixel 8 Pro’s 126-degree one.

Even though it doesn’t top the list, I still think that the Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best camera phones around — more so when the main and telephoto cameras appear identical on the Pixel 9 Pro/9 Pro XL. I don’t anticipate the quality to be insanely better, but at least a marginal improvement in areas like low light and dynamic range.

New AI features could end up coming to the Pixel 8 Pro

(Image credit: Google)

AI’s been the hottest trend in the phone space for the last year, so it’s no surprise for Google to announce new AI features with its Pixel 9 lineup — like the ability to generate custom images and sketches with Pixel Studio, the augmented reality help of Add Me to include the picture taker in the snapshot, or how Pixel Screenshots can remember stuff for you. While I was impressed by them all, there’s always the possibility of these features rolling out to the Pixel 8 Pro.

I only need to look at Samsung, who I think proves how newer AI features could be rolled out to older phones. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra introduced me to all the benefits of Galaxy AI, most of the same features were subsequently rolled out to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If that’s not enough to convince me that Google will do the same, I’ve already seen first hand how Pixel 8 Pro exclusive AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor were available with the lower spec’d Pixel 8a.

Bottom line

(Image credit: Future)

After using the Pixel 8 Pro for nearly a year, it’s hard for me to say that the Pixel 9 Pro XL is worth the upgrade. Unless it somehow overperforms in areas like the battery life and processing performance, it’s hard to recommend making the upgrade — more so when it’s more expensive.

It also comes down to whether those AI features do end up coming to older phones like my Pixel 8 Pro. Perhaps it could happen in the months after the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL’s release? If that ends up happening, the Pixel 8 Pro will essentially gain the best parts about the new phones.

