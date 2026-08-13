Google Pixel 11 pre-orders — top deals and offers in Australia

Google has officially unveiled its new Pixel 11 lineup, set to release in Australia on Thursday, August 20, and there are some excellent pre-order bonuses to be had from Australia's major retailers and carriers.

First up is the 6.3‑inch Pixel 11, the entry flagship, available from AU$1,499. Next comes the Pixel 11 Pro, also 6.3 inches, starting at AU$1,849, followed by the larger 6.8‑inch Pixel 11 Pro XL at AU$2,099. Topping the range is the premium foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which sports a 6.5-inch outer display and 8‑inch inner display, priced from AU$2,799.

While the starting price for each device in the lineup has jumped by AU$100-AU$200, it's worth noting that Google has done away with the 128GB variant, with the base storage increased to 256GB.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

The Pixel 11 series is powered by Google's new Tensor G6 processor, which is said to deliver a 20% increase in power efficiency, 25% faster browsing and 15% faster app loading. Meanwhile, the new Titan M3 chip offers stronger security via post-quantum cryptography.

Each device in the Pixel 11 range sports a redesigned camera bar with edge-to-edge glass and a metal frame for increased durability, while the Pro models get a new RGB ambient light system dubbed HiLight, which provides users with visual cues for caller ID, notifications and interactions with Gemini.

Cameras have also received some notable upgrades across the board — while raw megapixel counts have remained the same since last year's Pixel 10 series, the sensors themselves have been redesigned to let in more light, faster capture speeds and increased zoom up to 120x.

Right now, Australia's top retailers and telcos are offering discounts and bonuses to those who purchase one of the new devices ahead of release — these are the best Pixel 11 pre-order deals that are up for grabs.

Best Pixel 11 offers

Vodafone and Optus are going hard on Pixel 11 value this year, with their offers running as late as October for some devices. Vodafone’s headline offer gives you AU$650 off the Pixel 11 across a 24‑ or 36‑month plan, while gamers score the wildest perk: a bonus PS5 when pre‑ordering the Pixel 11 Pro XL on the same terms.

Optus counters with sheer discount muscle — stay connected on an eligible plan for 12, 24 or 36 months and you’ll save AU$500 on the Pixel 11 / Pixel 11 Pro, or a massive AU$1,000 on the Pixel 11 Pro XL or Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Retailers are stacking freebies instead of price cuts. JB Hi‑Fi is bundling a Fitbit Air with the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, upgrading audio perks to Pixel Buds 2a for Pixel 11 Pro buyers and Pixel Buds Pro 2 for Pixel 11 Pro XL pre‑orders. The biggest sweetener lands with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold: a Pixel Watch 5 (45mm) in Olive. You can find out more about these deals and others below.

Free PS5! Vodafone: Get AU$650 off the Pixel 11 or get a bonus PS5 with Pixel 11 Pro XL when you stay connected for 24 or 36 months Whether you want to save money over the long run or are a gamer looking for an immense value add, Vodafone is a great option. Those after the entry-level Pixel 11 will save AU$650 on the handset price over the course of their contract when they stay connected for 24 or 36 months. Meanwhile, those who pre-order the Pixel 11 Pro XL on the same contract terms will receive a bonus PlayStation 5 console! T&Cs apply.

Save up to AU$1000 Optus: Save up to AU$1,000 when you buy Pixel 11 and stay connected to an eligible plan for 12, 24 or 36 months How's this for a deal — stay connected to an eligible plan for 12, 24 or 36 months, and over the course of your contract you'll save AU$500 on the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro, or AU$1,000 on the Pixel 11 Pro XL or Pixel 11 Pro Fold. T&Cs apply.

Bonus items! JB Hi-Fi: Bonus Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Buds 2a, Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch 5 devices up for grabs depending on which Pixel 11 device you pre-order JB Hi-Fi isn’t discounting the Pixel 11 range outright, but it is sweetening the deal with a stack of bonus gear depending on which model you pre‑order. Grab the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL and you’ll score a free Google Fitbit Air fitness tracker. Pixel 11 Pro pre‑orders also pick up a pair of Pixel Buds 2a, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL bumps that up to the Pixel Buds Pro 2. However, the biggest freebie is reserved for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold — JB is throwing in a Pixel Watch 5 (45mm) in the Olive colourway. T&Cs apply.

Bonus items! The Good Guys: Get a bonus Fitbit Air and Pixel Buds Pro 2 when you pre-order Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Surprisingly, The Good Guys only has the Pixel 11 Pro XL model up for pre-order at the moment, but at least it comes with some awesome bonus items: Fitbit Air (Black) and Pixel Buds Pro 2 (Olive). T&Cs apply.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.