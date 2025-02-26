This upcoming Vivo phone could beat iPhone at video recording, claims leaker

iPhones are, without a doubt, some of the best camera phones money can buy. The Pro models have a particularly useful range of features, especially if you want to get some video recording done. So to say that an upcoming Android phone’s video recording abilities “surpassed those of Apple,” it’s a pretty bold claim.

But that’s exactly what leaker Digital Chat Station has said over on Weibo, regarding the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra. The leaker doesn’t exactly say how the phone has “surpassed” Apple’s video recording capabilities, but they do reveal a few key details about the X200 itself.

Incredible camera specs

(Image credit: vivo)

Camera hardware will reportedly include a 200MP telephoto camera “with stronger light intake." Which is an absolutely absurd amount of resolution for a zooming lens — exceeding what we typically see on flagships by almost four times.

Needless to say this lens should have some impressive digital zoom-and-crop capabilities from resolution alone, even if it’s unclear how much optical magnification will be on offer.

Other features include a main camera with a 35mm focal length, and an ultrawide camera with a large sensor size. It’s unclear how big that sensor will be, but Digital Chat Station claims the latter is “the only ultra-large-bottom ultra-wide-angle camera in the industry.” The whole idea being that the phone is trying to be like a professional camera, and we may see the phone offer two custom chips to facilitate this.

What has Vivo done before?

(Image credit: vivo)

It’s unclear what else we can expect from this phone, but the Vivo X100 Ultra from last year offered 50MP main and ultrawide lenses, plus a 200MP telephoto lens with 7x optical zoom. Video recording capabilities topped out at 8K/30fps, which isn’t something you see very often. 4K video supports 120fps, while 1080p pushes that frame rate up to 240fps. The 50MP selfie camera was limited to 4K and 60fps, though.

Other useful camera flourishes on the phone included recording in Dolby Vision HDR, gyro-electronic image stabilization and the option to record in LOG format. Sadly this phone was only available in China, and it’s unclear if the X200 Ultra will get a wider release.

Sadly, though, there’s only so much we can gleam from camera hardware specs. The actual video recording performance is something you can only evaluate with real-world testing. So until this phone arrives we won’t be able to say whether it can beat the iPhone at video recording or not.