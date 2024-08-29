Google gets with the times and allows multiple app updates at once

Updating apps on the best Android phones should be quick and easy. Google Play used to let you download multiple app updates simultaneously, but the feature was removed about a decade ago. However, after all this time, Google is bringing it back, making it much easier to keep your apps up to date.

9to5Google spotted the change to the Play Store, and it's a positive move for Android users.

Sure, it's still limited, as you can only download up to three app updates simultaneously. But it's still a massive improvement over the previous implementation that lets you download only a single update at one time. It brings the Android app update process closer to Apple, which is always good.

Once you exceed three app updates, the remainder will be listed as “pending” while they wait for a slot to open. Once an update finishes, the next one will move from pending to downloading.

Google also rolled out the ability to download two new apps at once in April, so it makes sense for the multiple update feature to come back. This update also allows you to download three new apps simultaneously, which is a welcome change.

As far as why Google got rid of it, many speculated that smartphone write speed limitations kept the OS from installing multiple apps simultaneously. Modern phones feature blazing-fast internal storage thanks to UFS and NVMe technologies. This allows for writing more than one large file at a time, opening the feature up for use again.

The update appears to be rolling out to Android users gradually, so you may not be able to install multiple updates at once yet. However, if you hang tight, it should soon come to your devices, whether you have a Pixel 9 Pro or another member of the best phones list. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Google dropped this update server-side or if it's an update to the Play Store itself.

