Google Play Store users will soon be able to download more than one app at once — here’s what we know

Google has recently started to roll out the long-awaited ability for Play Store users to simultaneously download two apps — a feature the company has been working on for several years.

According to a recent report from 9to5Google, the feature only works for new installs and will only work for two apps. If you select two differing downloads you can see them download simultaneously in the store and on the home screen. If you select more than two apps to download the third will be listed as pending until one app finishes.

Google Play’s simultaneous downloads do not apply to application updates, which would arguably be more useful as those are the more common downloads. We can only hope that the feature to download multiple updates will come in a later update as Google gets more comfortable with the software. According to 9to5Google, this feature has been seen on several Pixel phones and tablets running Android 14 and version 40.6.31 of the Play Store.

(Image credit: 9to5 Google)

Google Play has seen several recent updates, including a recent security update where Google emailed Android users about an upcoming Play Store chance to encourage purchase verification via biometric identification. Turning on biometric verification in the Play Store currently requires your Google Account password to proceed. However, this will be done via fingerprint or facial recognition in the future instead.

This increased security comes as certain threats from the Play Store seem to be on the rise. It was recently reported several apps from the Play Store hold malicious malware and adware programs that have infected millions of phones. There have also been several reports that malicious loader programs are being sold on the dark web, which allows hackers to install programs onto legitimate apps.

(Image credit: senengmotret / Shutterstock.com)

The news that Google has finally released multiple downloads is great for Pixel users, but with that increased download capability comes added risk. However, It appears that Google is aware of the issue and is working to fix it as we speak. However, it could be worth holding off on any major downloads until Android 15, which we expect to be announced at the next Google I/O. Keep an eye on both our hubs for all the information and rumors as we hear them.

