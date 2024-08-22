Apple’s first foldable just got pushed back again — and it’s not a phone

Just a few short weeks ago, we were living in a whimsical world where Apple was supposedly going to launch at least two foldable devices in 2026. Ah, what young fools we were, as a new report from GSMArena claims that Apple may push back introducing a foldable — any foldable — until at least 2027 and possibly into 2028.

That Apple foldable forecast comes to us courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable tipster, whose leaks are more often than not correct. According to Kuo, Apple was supposed to start producing its first foldable in 2026 but has pushed that back to late 2027, or early 2028.

Allegedly, Apple has been working on hybrid folding 20.5-inch Macbook/iPad. As for the iPhone Flip, patent filings suggest that Apple is developing a clamshell-style handset that's favored by already shipping phones such as the Motorola Razr or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Kuo's report claims the hybrid will have a display size of 18.8-inches, with Apple dropping plans for a 20.5-inch design. The delayed production is due to "technical challenges" and mechanical components, he says.

The report doesn't mention the iPhone Flip, which was also supposed to debut in 2026, as Kuo claims the foldable MacBook will be Apple's first foldable. So any delay on that product is more than likely causing a delay in producing a foldable iPhone.

Another delay isn't really a surprise when it comes to the idea of an Apple foldable. We've seen reports and rumors about an iPhone Flip under different monikers since at least 2016. Since then Apple has filed a number of patents related to some form of folding device, hinting that the company is at least thinking about foldables.

This isn't even the first time this year we've seen reports that the Apple foldable is delayed or possibly even canceled.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Because we've been locked into a cycle of rumor and speculation, it's unclear what Apple is looking for when it comes to a foldable device or why the Cupertino-company's version keeps getting pushed back. It's hard to make one of the best foldables if you never enter the ring.

It's possible the company is trying to be the first to feature a creaseless display, something other foldable producing companies have yet to achieve. Still, the longer Apple waits, the further away and better their competition like Honor's Magic V2 or the OnePlus Open becomes as they've all had years and iterations to improve their devices.

More from Tom's Guide