Chrome for Android could be getting a major time-saving upgrade to make verification even easier
No more opening a separate messages app
For regular users of Chrome for Android, using two-factor authentication on various websites requires you to open your messages app to retrieve verification codes sent via SMS.
In general, most Android apps are already friendly with the codes as they can detect them and automatically fill them in.
Currently, in Chrome, you need to copy or type the code into the website manually.
That might change soon, though. Over on Reddit, tipster Leopeva64 (via Android Authority) found that Chrome for Android might soon automatically detect the two-factor authentication codes and then fill them in.
The auto detect and fill feature saves time in the apps and would be appreciated by people who prefer visiting websites in Chrome, especially those that don't have apps.
"And yes, many users consider this verification option insecure, but several sites still use it, so Google wants to make the process of filling out these codes easier," Leopeva64 added in a comment on their post.
They noted that the feature is available in the "Canary version," but has not yet been turned on.
While the welcome feature isn't out (and may not be released), this week, Google revealed some new Gemini-powered accessibility updates, including expressive captions and an optical character recognition tool that helps screen readers recognize PDFs.
