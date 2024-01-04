The KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer is my best kitchen purchase ever — here’s why

I started baking as a young child, helping my mom every weekend as she made cakes and pies for six hungry mouths. Beating sponge batter for fruit puddings, blending pastry dough for pies and whipping up buttercream icing — we were certainly a family with a sweet tooth!

That passion for baking (and eating) has stayed with me, and I continue to serve up homemade treats to my own family, although I now stick to a slightly healthier diet. So, as a regular baker, investing in a reliable and robust stand mixer was a must. I wanted an appliance that would beat, whisk and knead, and keep going for years rather than months.

For me, there was no other option than to bite the bullet and invest in a KitchenAid stand mixer . I’d heard glowing reports from fellow friends who were also keen bakers, plus the mixer’s stunning looks also swayed me. Who wouldn’t want a smart piece of kit on their countertop?

If you're thinking of picking one up for your own kitchen, here's what I've learned from over a decade of using it.

A stand mixer needs to be up to the task

In the past, I’d used a multi-purpose mixer that did everything apart from the washing up. But the plastic mixing bowl had been dropped on the floor too many times. It was cracked, making it unhygienic for food prep. The mixing bowl was also an awkward shape, so when it came to mixing batter, ingredients would get stuck in the corners. I was constantly stopping the appliance in mid-flow to redistribute the mixture.

Although it came with multiple attachments that chopped, grated and sliced vegetables, I found the add-ons a pain to use. Plus, all the extra attachments were constantly tumbling out of my cupboard. The appliance was trying to serve too many purposes but not doing anything well.

The KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer is a hefty piece of kit

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With this previous experience of using an appliance that wasn’t up to the task, I could determine what functions I really wanted. Apart from making pastry and cakes, I was also getting into bread making , so an appliance that could handle the tough chore of kneading would be a winner.

If you enjoy making bread, even occasionally, a KitchenAid stand mixer will take the hard work out of kneading. And unlike bread machines, you’ll still get the feeling that you’ve done the hard work yourself. You’ll be able to enjoy homemade pizza, pasta, fresh bread and pastries.

It’s a beast of a machine when you see it in action, although with the power comes noise. I’d recommend not switching it on if you’ve put young children down for a nap, as it sounds as though an aircraft is about to take off! The KitchenAid Artisan has a 325 watt motor, with the Classic version coming in with slightly less clout at 275 watts. So, if you’re going to be baking bread regularly, you might decide the Artisan packs the power you need.

It also comes with a generous 5 quart bowl, equivalent to 20 cups — ample to make large batches of cookies.

Fashion and function in the kitchen

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Apart from looking the part, the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer is exceptionally functional and has a tilt-head design allowing you to easily raise the mixer's head and attached beater to add extra ingredients.

But rather than stop the mixer mid-flow to add extra ingredients I prefer to use the pouring shield. It’s a durable plastic shield that fits around the top of the mixing bowl and has an angled ‘shoot’ to feed ingredients through. I’ve always found this feature particularly useful, for instance when gradually adding beaten eggs into a cake batter of butter and sugar, binding a pastry dough with water or mixing dried fruit into a cake mixture.

The pouring shield also helps to prevent light ingredients, such as flour and icing sugar, from escaping and covering the surrounding work surface, leaving you with less mess to clear up after your baking session.

The hardwearing, stainless steel bowl, also comes with a smooth handle, unlike the classic version. The addition of a handle makes it easier to lift and remove the bowl when it’s full of heavy ingredients. And with a hefty capacity, as mentioned above, it can get weighty.

Ten speeds to beat, whisk and knead

With ten speeds to choose from, you can stir, knead, mix, beat, cream or whip at the perfect speed for your recipe. KitchenAid has a useful speed control guide which will give you the info on whether you need to use a slow, medium or high speed for the best results.

The stand mixer comes with three attachments with a flat beater, wire hook and dough hook. I use the flat beater the most, as it’s good for mixing cake batters and cookie dough. My next favourite is the C-shaped dough hook that is my go-to attachment when mixing and kneading dough. I rarely use the wire hook, but this is down to what I make, rather than it not being useful. But, when needed, it’s perfect for whisking egg whites or cream and mixing up a mean Yorkshire pudding batter.

An added plus, all coated and stainless steel beaters are dishwasher safe, with KitchenAid recommending they are placed on the upper rack.

When looks count

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Whichever KitchenAid appliance you choose, whether it’s a stand mixer, hand mixer , espresso machine , food processor or kettl e , you’ll be guaranteed a product that looks stunning on your countertop. You won’t be in a hurry to tuck a KitchenAid appliance in your cupboards — they are designed to be seen and admired.

I particularly liked the retro look of the KitchenAid Artisan and opted for one in Almond Cream. Although I went for the ‘easy-blend’ option, there are so many delightful bright and beautiful colors to choose from. Twelve years on, if I were buying one today, I’d go for KitchenAid’s new Blossom stand mixer in green , which reminds me of pistachios. But with over 26 colours to choose from in the new Artisan Series 5 series , you could be a while making up your mind!

It’s heavy and hard to move

The only downside to my KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer is its weight. Although, I know its heftiness is down to the sturdy internals, which have never let me down. With 12 years of frequent use, it’s never had so much as a glitch. But at 26 lbs I don't want to be moving it from cupboard to countertop every time I use it.

However, I’m happy to have the appliance permanently on my work surface, which certainly provides some eye candy. Other appliances I have owned have been more of an eyesore, and I’ve been keen to hide them away in a cupboard when not in use. Although it is heavy, I’ve never been worried about the appliance shifting about when it's tackling the toughest of doughs. There’s no fear of it tumbling off the countertop.

KitchenAid stand mixers are totally worth it

Buying a KitchenAid stand mixer is never an impulse purchase. You’re investing long-term in an appliance that will keep on going. I’ve never regretted buying my Artisan mixer, and know it will be with me for a good few years yet. But if you’re not up to forking out $449 for an Artisan Series 5 quart tilt head stand mixer , you could opt for a mini version at $380, with a 3.5-quart capacity. Whatever you choose, you’ll be guaranteed a robust and reliable appliance that will keep you happy in the kitchen for years to come.