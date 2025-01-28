Ooni just dropped an unexpected new kitchen gadget — and no, it's not a pizza oven

Ooni is the iconic brand behind some of the best pizza ovens, but its latest release steps away from the oven and instead focuses on the foundation of any good pizza: the dough. The new Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Mixer is the brand's first stand mixer release, and it's designed to create "stronger gluten networks for better dough using its unique dual-kneading action."

Stepping away from the traditional planetary mixing design you'll find in most of the best stand mixers designed for home use, the Halo Pro adopts a spiral mixing technique which it claims has historically "only been found in professional kitchens, bakeries and pizzerias." Better yet, the mixer has a massive 7.2-quart bowl that fits enough dough for 20 pizzas, or six loaves of bread.

With a robust die-cast aluminum body and 58 individual RPM controls, the Halo Pro Spiral retails for $799 or £699, which is enough to make your KitchenAid look cheap. It will be available to purchase from April 8th, which is just in time to get your Fyra or Koda fired up for some Neopolitan-style pizza parties, but you can sign up for the waitlist at Ooni right now.

Do you knead it?

I've tried a few pizza ovens and I've also reviewed many of the best stand mixers on the market, so I'm excited to get my Ooni Volt fired up to put the Halo Pro Spiral Mixer through its paces. If Ooni's past releases are anything to go by, I think this smart new mixer could be a game-changer in your homemade pizza routine.

Darina Garland, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Ooni, said of the launch "Our new mixer will really help everyone level up their dough and baking, and we can't wait to see folks sharing their epic bakes and pizzas with their friends and family at home."

The Halo Pro's unique spiral mixing technology allows the hook and bowl to revolve simultaneously around a central breaker bar, which creates a dual-action knead that will build stronger gluten for a more developed dough. It's not just designed for pizza dough though: the new mixer also offers 58 different mixing speeds on its central dial, allowing users to make everything from cake and cookies to batch-cooked bread.

Looks-wise, the Halo Pro lacks the vintage charm of your traditional stand mixers, instead opting for a minimalist white or grey colorway and smart digital interface that will look right at home next to Ooni's pizza oven lineup.

We'll be first in line to review Ooni's new mixer when it launches April 8th, but in the meantime, you can sign up to the waitlist direct at Ooni.com.