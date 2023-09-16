Zepeda vs Gesta live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta may not have a strap attached to it, but this lightweight contest is a classic clash between a highly rated up-and-coming prospect and a seasoned veteran who has previously fought for world titles. Taking place in Los Angeles on Saturday, Mexican Independence Day, it represents the biggest occasion of the supremely talented Zepeda's fledgeling career and is a bout not to be missed.

DAZN has the exclusive rights to the Zepeda vs Gesta live stream in more than 200 across the world via a DAZN subscription. Here's how to watch Zepeda vs Gesta live streams from anywhere with a VPN if needed.

Zepeda vs Gesta live stream start time • Date: Saturday (Sep. 16)

• Time: The main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Sep. 17) / 11 a.m. AEST (Sep. 17)

• Zepeda vs Gesta start time: Ringwalks are expected at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Sep. 17) / 1 p.m. AEST (Sep. 17)

• Global stream: DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

William Zepeda has plenty of buzz surrounding him. The hard-hitting Mexican's two-round destruction of Jaime Arboleda in April suggests a world title shot has got to be around the corner soon against the likes of Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson or Devin Haney.

"This is going to be a big year for the lightweight division, and I plan to play a major role," said the 27-year-old Zepeda. The unbeaten boxer has gunpowder in his fists, knocking out 24 of his 28 opponents, and fighting on Mexican Independence Day is further proof of the draw he already has in the sport.

Mercito Gesta has only ever lost to boxing's true elite. Two of the 35-year-old's three defeats came in his previous challenges for a world title, losing unanimous decisions to Jorge Linares and Miguel Vazquez.

The Filipino may be approaching the end of a fine career but, in beating the highly rated American JoJo Diaz in March, there's some grade to this fight. If he can box on the outside and use his experience to evade Zepeda's heavy shots, he may be able to frustrate his younger opponent.

Here's how to watch a William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad.

Zepeda vs Gesta live streams

Streaming service DAZN has the global rights to show the William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta fight in more than 200 countries around the world. Even better, the fascinating contest will come as part of your regular DAZN subscription – no annoying PPV fees here.

The price of DAZN varies from country to country, but the best value deal is always to pay for a full year's subscription up front if you know you'll get the most out of it.

The streaming service's boxing shows are available worldwide and in some countries, various sports such as soccer, NFL and UFC are included in your subscription. Check the DAZN details in your country for more information because there really are hundreds of different sports catered depending on where you live.

Keep reading below to make sure you know the subscription price in your country to watch Zepeda vs Gesta on DAZN.

Remember, if you're traveling abroad right now, you'll need a VPN to avoid your regular service being geo-blocked.

How to watch Zepeda vs Gesta live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment? You can watch William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta live. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. — ideal for international fans taking a holiday.

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best.

Zepeda vs Gesta live streams by country

How to watch the Zepeda vs Gesta live stream in the U.S.

American fight fans can watch William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta on DAZN, just like everywhere else worldwide. A subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year to watch all the action live and uninterrupted.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Zepeda vs Gesta live streams in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K., it's a similar situation, with DAZN the go-to place for the William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta fight.

DAZN subscriptions cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

Viewers in Ireland (yes, we know it's not part of the U.K., but it is pretty close) will have to pay €19.99 for a DAZN subscription.

As noted above, the main card starts at 2 a.m. BST on Sunday morning (Sep. 17), and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. BST.

How to watch Zepeda vs Gesta live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends to the north in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month for the Zepeda vs Gesta show.

How to watch Zepeda vs Gesta live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about the folk Down Under, too. William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta is also available via DAZN in Australia and again you'll need a regular monthly subscription to catch all the action.

For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month.

How to watch Zepeda vs Gesta live streams in New Zealand

Finally, it's time to investigate what the viewing options are for New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta fight. That's right, you guessed it, it's DAZN again.

For the Kiwis, it's NZ$14.99 a month.

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 William Zepeda Mercito Gesta Nationality Mexican Filipino Date of birth June 4th, 1996 October 12th, 1987 Height 5' 9'' 5' 7" Reach 69.5" 68" Total fights 28 40 Record 28-0 (24 KOs) 34-3-3 (17 KOs)

Zepeda vs Gesta fight card

William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweights

Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares, 10 rounds, featherweights

Yokasta Valle vs. Maria Santizo, 10 rounds, for Valle’s IBF/WBO women’s strawweight title

Darius Fulghum vs. Ricardo Luna, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Eric Priest vs. Simon Madsen, 8 rounds, middleweights

Daniel Garcia vs. Erick Benitez, 4 rounds, junior lightweights

Alejandro Reyes vs. Roberto Gomez, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

Gael Cabrera vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior featherweights

Jordan Cervantes vs. Darek Costilla, 4 rounds, lightweights

Zepeda vs Gesta odds

DraftKings Sportsbook's odds are in overwhelming favor of Zepeda (-1800) versus underdog Gesta (+800).