XPS 13 gets an epic $800 discount ahead of Black Friday

With Thanksgiving around the bend, we're seeing some excellent early Black Friday laptop deals. Dell, for instance, has a killer deal on one of the best laptops of 2019.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 (9370) in Rose Gold for $799.99 via coupon code "DBLTXPS13KB". Traditionally priced at $1,599, that's a whopping $800 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's also one of the best Dell Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

The XPS 13 is an excellent everyday laptop. For a limited time, use coupon "DBLTXPS13KB" to take $800 off. This configuration includes a 13.3" 1080p display, 1.8GHz i7-8550U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

This model is configured with a 13.3-inch 1080p display, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Sister site, LaptopMag reviewed the Dell XPS 13 and loved its gorgeous design, vibrant screen, and powerful performance. They gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and named it Editor's Choice. In LaptopMag's battery test, the Dell XPS 13 went the distance at 12 hours and 3 minutes.

Beat the holiday shopping chaos and don't hesitate to grab yourself a Dell XPS 13 laptop for this rare price. Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday and Cyber Monday hubs for the best holiday sales.