Pet parents have been ordering pet food online for years. However, now that we're living in a social distancing world, buying all of your pet food online is probably a good idea.

So if you're wondering where you can buy pet food online, we're rounding up our favorite online stores along with stores offering pet food deals. A few things to keep in mind as you shop: please don't bulk buy for months. When you do that, it causes inventory to run out, which means other shoppers will have to wait longer for their food.

In addition, be prepared for your shipment to possibly arrive a few days late. A few retailers, like Amazon and Chewy, have announced that their deliveries may run a few days late. (Personally, our pet food orders have come in on time from Amazon and Chewy, but your mileage may vary).

That said, Amazon is prioritizing the delivery of pet food. The e-commerce giant recently announced that it will limit the shipment of non-essential items to its warehouses and in turn prioritize certain items like household supplies and pet supplies/food.

Editors' Note: In order to prevent any shortages, we highly recommend that you buy only what you need for the short term. This will allow retailers to restock and for others to gain access to these pet products.

Where to buy pet food online

Chewy: save 30% on your first AutoShip order

New and existing Chewy members can save 30% on their first AutoShip order. (The maximum discount is $20 off). The discount is automatically applied when you select AutoShip during the final checkout page (no coupon required). You can change your schedule or cancel at any time. View Deal

Blue Buffalo Adult Dry Dog Food: $49 @ Amazon

Blue Buffalo uses real meat as its main ingredient in all of its pet food. This 30-lb. bag of Chicken and Brown Rice formula also includes whole grains, veggies, and fruit. View Deal

Purina Kitten Chow Formula: $13 @ Amazon

This 14-lb. bag of Kitten Chow is made with real chicken and also contains DHA to support brain and vision development. View Deal

Omega One Shrimp Pellets: $10 @ Amazon

This canister includes 8.25 ounces of fresh shrimp pellets made with shrimp that's sourced direct from Alaska. The pellets are insoluble, which reduces water pollution. Plus, they have significantly less starch, which reduces fish waste.View Deal

Purina Alpo Variety Snaps: $15 @ Amazon

This 2-lb. box of Variety Snaps includes beef, bacon, cheese, and peanut butter flavors. They also claim to help clean teeth and freshen your pet's breath. View Deal

Iams Proactive Health Healthy Adult: $23 @ Walmart

Get 16 lbs. of Iams Proactive Dry Cat food for $23 at Walmart. It comes with free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more. View Deal