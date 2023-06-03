When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit streaming? Disney Plus and Netflix details

Whether you've already watched Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and need to rewatch it without spending another $20, or prefer to enjoy movies at home, we've got the Across the Spider-Verse streaming details you need.

The second of three Spider-Verse movies ('Beyond' is coming in March 2024), Across the Spider-Verse brings Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) back in touch after a while apart. They come into contact thanks to the actions of aspiring super-villain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), and it all brings Miles deeper inside the Spider-Verse, as he meets the network of Spider-Men protecting the multiverse.

And, just writing that out, I realized I need to see it again, and soon. So here's everything you need to know about how to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on streaming services.

Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse streaming? Not yet, as it just hit theaters on Friday, June 2nd. We're not in 2020 anymore, and we don't get big movies like this on streaming this early.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

When is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse coming to streaming? Most recently, theaters tend to have 45-day exclusivity windows, so that's your best case scenario. Heck, the Super Mario Bros. movie sped-run to its digital release date, only 41 days after its theatrical release. A 45-day window would put Across the Spider-Verse on digital (rental or purchase) or streaming by the middle of July. Specifically, July 19th, 2023 the first Tuesday after 45 days after its release. That said, we doubt that's going to happen here, due to historical precedent.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be on Disney Plus? Not for a long time. That said, Disney Plus did get the first three Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies recently, as well as Venom (2018) and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Eventually, yes. Sony has a deal with Disney for movies released between 2022 and 2026, that puts Sony films on Disney Plus after Netflix. Netflix has what's called the "Pay 1 window," and Disney Plus gets the "Pay 2 window."

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be on Netflix? Yes! Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will stream on Netflix first, following their theatrical and digital on-demand runs. This is per a 2021 Sony and Netflix contract, which which runs from 2022 to 2027. That means Netflix will also get Kraven the Hunter (due October 6, 2023) and Madame Web (Feb. 16, 2024).

(Image credit: Sony via YouTube)

When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be on Netflix? Since Across the Spider-Verse is a Sony film, we look at the recent history of Sony movies coming to Netflix. Bullet Train (August 5) hit Netflix in December, four months after its release. The Woman King (September 16) took five months, arrive in February. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (October 7) took slightly less time, also arriving in February. A Man Called Otto (December 14) arrived on May 6th, a little under five months. So, I'd expect it to hit Netflix during October 2023, if not at the start of November 2023.