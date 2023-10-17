Forget iPhone 15 — the upgrade you really want is coming with iPhone 17

The iPhone 15 made some big changes, but there were a bunch of things we wish Apple had included. One of our major complaints about the non-Pro iPhone 15 models is that the screen’s refresh rate is still stuck at 60Hz — rather than the smooth operations of 120Hz or even 90Hz. Unfortunately, it sounds like we’re not going to see that upgrade for a long while.

Display analyst Ross Young posted a roadmap of iPhone displays over on X/Twitter, covering the period between 2021 and 2025. That roadmap claims that there won’t be any changes to the non-Pro iPhone 16 displays — though the 120Hz LTPO display may eventually appear in 2025 on iPhone 17.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may be a little luckier, though. According to Young both phones will be getting larger displays, measuring 6.27- and 6.86-inches respectively. That’s an increase of 0.15-inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and 0.17-inches for the Pro Max.

(Image credit: DSCC/Ross Young)

We have heard this rumor from various sources before, including Young himself. But at this early stage there’s no telling just how accurate it is. Still, the more we hear it from reputable sources, the more likely it seems that the iPhone 16 Pro will get bigger screens.

2025 may be a big year for the entire iPhone lineup, though. In addition to getting 120Hz screens at long last, Young predicts that the iPhone 17 and 17 Plus will increase in size. Receiving the same 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch displays the Pro models received the previous year.

The full-screen iPhone is actually coming

The bigger news may be that Pro models could finally lose a lot of the bulk that came with Face ID. Young claims that the Face ID sensors will all be hidden below the screen, leaving a single punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Young previously predicted this change back in April, while also claiming that Apple will push the selfie camera under the screen on the iPhone 19 Pro two years later — while the non-Pro models will graduate to a single camera cutout. It’s worth noting that 2027 is the iPhone’s 20th birthday, and the 10th anniversary of the iPhone X launch — the first iPhone to have a display notch.

It’s kind of fitting that this would be the year Apple releases an uninterrupted full-screen iPhone. That's assuming that what Young says is true, and that Apple can figure out how to make an under-display selfie camera not suck. Because the rest of the industry hasn’t quite figured it out yet.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our thoughts on this year’s iPhones in our iPhone 15 review and iPhone 15 Pro review. Or, if you prefer to wait until next year, check out all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone 16 hub.