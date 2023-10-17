New iMac rumored to pack M2 and M2 Pro chips — here’s what we know

The all-in-one 24-inch iMac with an Apple M1 chip is one of the few Apple computers that hasn’t been upgraded with the latest M-series chips. We’ve heard rumors about the next iMac for some time, and it’s more than likely Apple will eventually upgrade this particular Mac. However, if a new rumor is accurate, the upcoming iMac will receive an update — but it’s not the one we expected.

According to Japanese Apple blog MacOtakara (via 9to5Mac), more powerful configurations of the existing M1 iMac are seeing delayed shipments — with those who’ve increased SSD and RAM being forced to wait until November to receive their computer. The blog, which 9to5Mac says is well-sourced when it comes to hardware rumors, believes these delayed shipments could signal that Apple is preparing for a hardware refresh.

Here’s where things get interesting. According to MacOtakara, Apple will apparently upgrade the iMac with Apple M2 and Apple M2 Pro models.

This hardware update would’ve made sense a year ago when the Apple M2 chip debuted, or even earlier this year when the M2 Pro and Apple M2 Max chips arrived. However, reports suggest that Apple M3 processors could launch as soon as the first half of 2024. If all these rumors are true, then an M2 iMac — while more powerful than its M1-driven predecessor — would have an older processor when Macs with the M3 chip launch.

Outlook

To be fair, none of what we’ve reported above has been substantiated so it’s best to take it all with a dose of skepticism. It’s also important to note that delayed shipments don’t always indicate an imminent hardware refresh. As 9to5Mac points out, the current MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch have faced delays.

It’s unclear when Apple will update the iMac or what processor it plans to ship it with. Though the M2 and M2 Pro chips are plenty powerful, it’d make more sense for the company to release an M3 iMac seeing as how the (still powerful) M1 chip is aging out. But again, none of this is yet official so it’s best to wait and see until we get the definitive word from Apple.