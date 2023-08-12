We showed people the Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Pixel Fold side by side — here’s the design they prefer

The biggest foldable phone rivalry yet materialized this year between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold. Despite Samsung having the experience advantage, Google made an impressive debut in the foldable market.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Google Pixel Fold, the Z Fold 5 still has the edge as the best foldable phone thanks to meaningful refinements. The device's better multitasking abilities and stronger performance and battery life make it the better choice for most people willing to shell out $1,799 for a smartphone.

But there are things about the Pixel Fold we appreciate, especially in terms of design. Curious to see if the general public feels the same way, we took to TikTok to demonstrate the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold designs side-by-side.

If you follow Tom's Guide on TikTok, you might've seen the video already. But for those who haven't, it's essentially a choreographed presentation of the two phones. We show off the cover display, internal display, rear, and sides of the devices simultaneously.

We asked viewers to choose their favorite design, and to our surprise, we received mixed responses. Some people went to bat for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, while others said they're impressed by the Pixel Fold. Here are some of the standout comments from both camps:

Samsung since the Pixel looks way too thick to fit in most pockets

Pixel, the Fold had 5yr to do better but nothing got better

Overall, eight commenters expressed they prefer the Z Fold 5, while five picked the Pixel Fold. It's a close split and limited sample, but we could argue it reflects our feeling towards the designs.

For example, we definitely prefer the wider aspect ratio on the cover display of the Pixel Fold, but the slimmer bezels on the interior display of the Z Fold 5 give it a sleeker appearance. The Pixel Fold is slightly thinner than the Z Fold 5 when open and closed, but the Z Fold 5 is lighter in weight than the Pixel Fold.

It's good to hear what others think about how the devices look, since design plays such a major role in the foldable smartphone experience. Let us know which foldable design you prefer in the comments and stay tuned for our next video poll.

