Ukraine vs England live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online for free

The Three Lions are looking to take a huge step closer to qualifying for Euro 2024 in the Ukraine vs England live stream — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Ukraine vs England live stream, date, time, channels The Ukraine vs England live stream takes place Saturday, Sept. 9.

► Time 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Sept. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on FS2 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Channel 4

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the home side will face England in Wroclaw, Poland. But, fear not, the blue and yellow army will still be out in full force for this crucial Euro 2024 qualifier. Ukraine are currently battling it out with Italy for second place in Group C, and even a point against the table-toppers England would be a serious boost for their hopes of competing at next year’s European Championship tournament set to be held in Germany over the summer.

Meanwhile, England will all but confirm their qualification if they can emerge from this match with all three points. The Three Lions currently top Group C with four wins from four games, having scored 15 and conceded just once in the process. There’s no shortage of options for manager Gareth Southgate who can call on a wealth of inform Premier League talent including Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and James Maddison, and let's not forget the Englishmen plying their trade across Europe including Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Real Madrid’s star boy, Jude Bellingham.

This matchup sees second place meet first in Group C, but it’s hard to see Ukraine having much success against such a strong England team, who finished as runners-up at Euro 2020. However, every underdog has its day, so you’ll need to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream to see how this one plays out. Read on for all the details you need to watch online from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of England's next Euro 2024 qualifier without spending a penny. That's because Ukraine vs England will be broadcast and streaming online for FREE in the region.

The full game will be televised via Channel 4 with an online stream available on the network's streaming platform, formerly called All4, and now known simply as Channel 4. This means you can watch every single kick without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Ukraine vs England live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Ukraine vs England live stream on Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS2 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 2. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Fox Sports 2 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Ukraine vs England live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Ukraine vs England live stream on DAZN.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch the Euro 2024 qualifier can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching the Ukraine vs England live stream as the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 or you can stream it online via the Channel 4 website. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Ukraine vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Ukraine vs England live stream on Optus Sport, which is also the home of Premier League football in Australia. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Ukraine vs England live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Ukraine vs England live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.