How to watch The Great North season 4 online — start time and TV channel for the animated comedy

Created by some of the brains behind Bob’s Burgers, The Great North is a drastically different take on the modern animated sitcom, eschewing gratuitous violence in favor of genuinely heart-warming family fun with the Tobins.

The Great North season 4 debuts on Fox on Sunday, January 7. Americans abroad can watch The Great North season 4 from anywhere with a VPN.

The Great North season 4: release date, TV channel ► U.S. premiere: Sunday, January 7, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET / PT / 2:30 a.m. GMT (Jan. 8) / 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 8)

• TV channel — Fox via Sling / Fubo or the next day on Hulu

Watch anywhere

Season 4 sees Ham tasked with delivering a speech on Alaska's delights to Moon’s class – including the notorious Row 15, known to have heckled kids all the way out of town and into Lone Moose lore – and all he's managed to come up with is a coastline fact, and not even a fascinating one. Can Beef, Judy and Honeybee step up to save his skin?

As well-intentioned as their attempts to zhuzh up Ham’s speech are, little does he know that the, ahem, deeply Alaskan tales they're spinning for him bear a striking resemblance to the respective plots of Top Gun, Good Will Hunting, and The Matrix.

The howitzer that Ham stands to get from Mr Golovkin (and Row 15), however, is nothing in comparison with the embarrassment that plagues Beef after the details of his sexcapades are shared around town.

Here's what you need to know to watch The Great North season 4 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Great North season 4 from anywhere

Just because Fox and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch The Great North season 4 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Great North season 4 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., The Great North season 4 premieres on Sunday, January 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Subsequent instalments will air at 9 pm ET/PT each Sunday.

New episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Can you watch The Great North season 4 in Canada?

Disney Plus is the home of The Great North in Canada, though as of yet there's no word on when season 4 of the show will land.

You can choose between the basic, CA$7.99 Standard (With Ads) plan, and the top tier CA$14.99 Premium ad-free plan (which provides four simultaneous streams and offline downloads).

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service.

Can you watch The Great North season 4 in the U.K.?

It's a similar case in the U.K., where we expect The Great North season 4 to land on Disney Plus in the near future. A subscription costs £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year.

Again, if you're traveling outside of the U.S. right now, simply use a VPN to access your streaming account from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch The Great North season 4 in Australia?

Seeing as the previous three seasons of the show are available to watch on Binge, it's likely that The Great North season 4 will also hit the platform. However, at the time of writing there's been no confirmation.

Plans start from AU$10 per month, and anyone new to the streaming service are entitled to a two-week free trial before paying anything.

Remember: if you're based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to Hulu to stream The Great North season 4.

