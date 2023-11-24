Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news

Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth is a match between two teams that are looking to move clear of the relegation zone — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream, date, time, channels The Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream takes place today (Saturday, Nov. 25).

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

After managing just a single draw in their opening 10 matches, Sheffield Utd’s back-to-back run of a win against Wolves and a point against Brighton could be the sign of a team finally getting comfortable with the pace of the Premier League. However, there’s still plenty of work to be done if the Blades are to steer clear of the relegation zone. But a win over the Cherries would bring them equal on points and further suggest Sheffield Utd are capable of survival this season.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have won two of their last three matches after failing to win any of their first nine. Their most recent victory came just before the international break as they took advantage of a sluggish Newcastle side to claim the three points. Dominic Solanke scored twice, and had it not been for the heroics of goalkeeper Nick Pope, Bournemouth could have scored several more goals. It’s a result that manager Andoni Iraola will look to build upon going forward.

Here's how they line up:

Sheffield Utd: Foderingham, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Thomas, McAtee, Hamer, Archer.

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabaryni, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, L Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.

The Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream is an important match for both sides as they look to continue their recent uptick in form after tough starts to the season. We’ve got all the details you need to watch it from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream wherever you are

The Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.