Red Sox vs Yankees live stream: How to watch MLB baseball online, start time, schedule, channels

The Red Sox and Yankees meet for the first time this season in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium, and the pressure's all on Brian O'Halloran's men, who are propping up the AL East and were swept by their arch-rivals last season.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Red Sox vs Yankees live stream: TV schedule, dates Date: Friday, June 9 (Game 1)

Time: 7.05 p.m. ET / 4.05 p.m. PT / 12.05 a.m. BST / 9.05 a.m. AEST

Watch in the U.S.: MLB Network, ESPN and Fox on Sling TV or Fubo TV

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN.

The Yankees are currently third in the AL East at 36-25, right on the Orioles' tails but some way off the division-leading Rays. Down at the bottom of the pecking order are the Red Sox, who have been patchy all year, though their 30-29 record means they're still above the .500 mark for the season, just.

The staggering strength in depth of the AL East has been one of the biggest storylines of the MLB campaign so far, with every team currently on course for a winning season. We've seen plenty of things in the 54-year history of the MLB’s divisional era but never that, however, you can bet that the Yankees won't care one jot if they end up pushing the Red Sox below .500 here.

Both O'Halloran and Brian Cashman are sweating over the fitness of some key personnel, with the Red Sox's left-hander Chris Sale struggling with a shoulder injury that has kept him out of action recently, and the Yankees potentially missing their own left-hander Nestor Cortes. 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge should be fit after crashing into the wall against the Dodgers last week.

It's one of the biggest rivalries in baseball, and here's everything you need to know to watch a Red Sox vs Yankees live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Red Sox vs Yankees live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're travelling right now and can't watch your usual Red Sox vs Yankees live stream, don't give up hope. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the U.S.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This Red Sox vs Yankees is series spread across five channels.

Game 1 is on MLB Network, as well as the regional sports networks NESN (available on DirecTV Stream and Fubo), and YES (DirecTV Stream). Game 2 is on Fox. Game 3 is on ESPN. Full schedule below.

With Sling TV Orange & Blue, you can get Fox and ESPN, while MLB Network is available as part of the $15 per month Sports Extras add-on. The Orange & Blue plan usually costs $60 per month, but you can get 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, Fubo TV includes MLB Network, Fox and ESPN in its Elite plan, which costs $84.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Of course, you can also watch the games on alternative OTT services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services overall. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which costs $60. For another $15 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with NBA TV, the NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, FS2 and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

Red Sox vs Yankees series schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Red Sox @ Yankees | Fri., June 9 at 7:05 p.m.

Red Sox @ Yankees | Fri., June 9 at 7:05 p.m. Game 2: Red Sox @ Yankees | Sat., June 10 at 7:35 p.m.

Red Sox @ Yankees | Sat., June 10 at 7:35 p.m. Game 3: Red Sox @ Yankees | Sun., June 11 at 7:10 p.m.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the UK: Where to watch online

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport continues its role as the primary home of MLB in the United Kingdom, and it's showing the entirety of the Red Sox vs Yankees series.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £29 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's $119.99 for the rest of the season, with only the London series subject to blackout rules.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in Canada: Where to watch online

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

MLB fans in Canada can catch every game of the Red Sox vs Yankees series on Sportsnet and SNNow.

Whether you're a Toronto Blue Jays fan or want to watch all the MLB live streams across the league, you've got options in Canada.

Select games are available via cable on Sportsnet, TSN, TVA Sports and RDS, depending on your language of choice and region. You can watch these services online as well, by signing in via your TV login credentials (or buying the service by itself).

TSN has a lot of the games that air on ESPN, while Sportsnet is the home of the Blue Jays.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays are subject to blackouts.

Yankees vs Red Sox live streams in Australia: Where to watch online

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Looking to watch Yankees vs Red Sox in Australia? Games 1 and 3 of the series are on both Kayo Sports and ESPN via Foxtel.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The One package costs $25 per month thereafter. Kayo Basic is $30 and gives you two simultaneous streams, while the $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you three simultaneous streams.

Meanwhile, MLB.TV costs US $119.99 for the rest of the season, with no games subject to blackouts.