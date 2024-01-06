Man City vs Huddersfield live stream: How to watch the FA Cup third round online

The Man City vs Huddersfield live stream sees the Treble-winning champions begin their defence of the FA Cup against Championship relegation-strugglers at home. You can watch this game from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Man City vs Huddersfield live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Huddersfield live stream takes place on Sunday, January 7.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 8)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (UK)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

A bout of indifferent early season form is typical for the Premier League, European and World Champions, but City are now on a run of four back-to-back wins in all competitions. Pep Guardiola will expect to maintain that momentum on Sunday.

Darren Moore’s Huddersfield Town team, however, are at the wrong end of the table and come into the game on the back one win in four and a heavy 4-1 defeat at Leicester on New Years Day.

Optimistic Terriers fans might also take note that while City have not been knocked out of the cup at home since 2015, the last time they failed to make the fourth round was when they were cup holders in 2012. It's not a lot to hold on to but it is something.

Can Huddersfield cause the upset of the round? Below, we'll show you how to watch Man City vs Huddersfield online.

How to watch the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Huddersfield live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

Watch Man City vs Huddersfield for free

How to watch the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town on BBC iPlayer. This is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Man City vs Huddersfield live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Man City vs Huddersfield from anywhere

Watch Man City vs Huddersfield around the world

How to watch the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as well as the Disney Star Wars library.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Man City vs Huddersfield live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Huddersfield live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.