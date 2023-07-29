Liverpool vs Leicester live stream: How to watch the Singapore Trophy game online

It’s almost time for the Liverpool vs Leicester live stream, in which Jürgen Klopp’s side will take on familiar opposition as two great English clubs meet in a pre-season friendly in Singapore.

Liverpool will take on Leicester City at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday as part of the Singapore Trophy, which they won last year.

The Reds played Leicester twice last season, securing a 2-1 win at Anfield before traveling to the King Power in May and inflicting a 3-0 defeat that saw midfielder Curtis Jones score a brace and push the home side even closer to relegation.

You won’t want to miss a moment of this week's Liverpool vs Leicester live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch it from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester anywhere

The Liverpool vs Leicester live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to LFCTV GO or another service and watch the game.

Liverpool vs Leicester live streams by country

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Leicester live stream on Paramount Plus on a range of devices. Subscription costs from just $4.99 a month – although you will see ads. If you fancy ditching the ads, you can sign up for $9.99 a month.

US fans can also watch via LFCTV GO. Monthly subscription is $6.49 a month but new users can get their first month free using the code GOFREE23.

Want to access your Paramount Plus or LFCTV GO accounts from outside the U.S.? You'll need to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester live stream in Canada

Liverpool vs Leicester is not being shown on TV in Canada but fans will be able to watch the action from Singapore live by signing up for a monthly pass on LFC TV GO ($6.49 a month). New users get their first month free using the code GOFREE23).

Not at home in Canada right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will be able to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester live stream on LFC TV, which will allow you to watch either on the website or you can download the app LFCTV GO on Android or iOS.

A monthly subscription costs £4.99, however, you can currently get your first month for free using the code GOFREE23. Alternatively, you can purchase an annual membership for £49.99.

Not at home in the U.K. right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best football VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester live stream in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch the Liverpool vs Leicester live stream on Paramount Plus on a range of devices. This also gives you access to original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else.

Paramount+ is available for just $8.99 a month.

There's also the option to stream the match live on LFCTV GO. Subscription costs from AU$8.49 a month but new users can get their first month free using the code GOFREE23.

Not at home in Australia right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester live stream in New Zealand

Liverpool vs Leicester is not being shown on TV in New Zealand but fans will be able to watch the action from Singapore live by signing up for a monthly pass on LFCTV GO. You can watch via the website, or download the app for Android or iOS.

Kick-off in New Zealand will be at 9:00 p.m. NZST.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Liverpool vs Leicester preview

Liverpool endured a difficult Premier League campaign last time out, but produced a strong finish to grab fifth place and secure European football. The Reds had expected to be pushing for the title but defensive frailties and a struggling midfield saw them draw 10 league games and lose nine. Manager Jürgen Klopp seemingly found a formula late in the season as Trent Alexader-Arnold moved into midfield and there have been plenty of changes over the summer. Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino have all departed, while Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived.

Both new signings have featured in pre-season and there have been plenty of goals, thanks to a 4-2 win over Karlsruher SC and a 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth. Klopp has suggested that these friendlies in Singapore will feature more first-team players so expect a strong line-up. Leicester, meanwhile, are looking to rebuild after a disastrous campaign that saw them relegated to the Championship. Star players such as James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans have left the club, but new manager Enzo Maresca – formerly Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City – has freshened up the team after signing experienced defender Conor Coady and ball-playing midfielder Harry Winks.

Will Liverpool’s new signings shine in Singapore and lead them to victory? Or will Leicester gain a win and prove they will be a major force in the Championship next season? You’ll have to tune in to a Liverpool vs Leicester live stream to find out.