How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 online — live stream the Christmas TV special with Cher

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 sees the biggest acts of the year wow the crowds with iconic Christmas tunes — and you can stream this epic yuletide TV special from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Tour online FREE: channel, start time, and streaming options ► Date: Thursday, December 21 2023 ► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Dec. 22) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 22) • U.S. — ABC via Sling Blue / Fubo, or stream next day on Hulu. Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The iHeart Jingle Ball Tour is a musical holiday extravaganza that takes place in multiple venues across America every year. For 2023, it brought merriment to cities including L.A., Chicago, Detroit, Miami, and New York, with sets from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, OneRepublic, Nicki Minaj, and Cher.

Didn't get a ticket? There’s no need to be a grinch: ABC will be broadcasting a two-hour edit of the tour’s most epic moments on Thursday, December 21.

Highlights will include a knife-wielding performance of SZA’s Kill Bill, Olivia Rodrigo belting out Billboard 100-topping tracks such as Vampire and Déjà vu, and music legend Cher raising the roof with infectiously catchy new track DJ Play a Christmas Song, as well as electro smash hit Believe.

Get all your festive feels now with our guide below, which explains how to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 online in the U.S.

You can watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 live on the ABC, from 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, December 21 – or on-demand the next-day with a subscription to Hulu.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service. Our favorites are Sling TV — ABC is available in select markets for Sling Blue, though some pay $5 per month more for it — and Fubo.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, Bravo, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Can I watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special online in Canada?

Currently, there’s no Canadian broadcaster or streaming service slated to carry ABC’s two-hour coverage of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 TV broadcast.

A U.S. citizen abroad? If you’re a cord-cutter away from home, you can access your usual services easily with ExpressVPN.

Can I watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 in the U.K.?

There’s no TV broadcast or streaming release scheduled as of now in the U.K., which might leave music fans looking for their festive fix of the pond a little disappointed.

However, if you’re a U.S. citizen travelling abroad, you can download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service and watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 from anywhere.

Can I watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 in Australia?

Broadcast rights to iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour are exclusive to ABC in the U.S., and, as far as we’re aware, no TV service Down Under plans to air the festive musical celebration.

Currently abroad? Anyone looking to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 online like you would back home, should consider purchasing a VPN like ExpressVPN.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 full line-up

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023 line-up AJR

AleXa

Big Time Rush

Cher

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

(G)I-dle

Kenya Grace

Niall Horan

Ice Spice

Nicky Jam

Jelly Roll

Kaliii

David Kushner

LANY

Zara Larsson

Lawrence

Lil Durk

Ludacris

Miguel

Melanie Martinez

NCT Dream

Nicki Minaj

Shaggy

Usher

OneRepublic

P1Harmony

Pentatonix

Flo Rida

Olivia Rodrigo

Paul Russell

Teddy Swims

SZA