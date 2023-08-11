England vs Colombia live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-final game free online

The final quarter-final at the Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the England vs Colombia live stream, and it will see the Lionesses attempt to adjust to the loss of another key player — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs Colombia live stream, date, time, channels England vs Colombia live stream takes place on Sunday (August 12).

► Time: 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. BST / 8:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — watch on FOX via Sling

• U.K. — watch on ITV via ITVX

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

England could consider themselves fortunate to be in this quarter-final tie after a thoroughly underwhelming performance against Nigeria. Nevertheless, the Lionesses squeaked through on penalties, but the game did do some lasting damage as one of the team’s stars of the group stage, Lauren James, and sent off for a cynical stamp on Michelle Alozi. James will be suspended for this match and will only return

if England are able to progress to the final after she was given a two-game ban.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s route to this game at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia was a lot less dramatic. The South American side beat Jamaica in the round of 16 with the game's only goal coming from Catalina Usme in the 51st minute. On paper England should present a much sterner test, but the Lionesses have been far from their best at this tournament so far and are missing several key players due to injury and suspension. Colombia could upset the odds in this quarter-final.

This final quarter-final game could be the pick of the round because an underdog win is definitely on the cards. You won’t want to miss the England vs Colombia live stream, and down below we’ll show you how to watch from anywhere, and potentially for free.

Plus, you don’t need to miss a single moment of the tournament, as we've got all the tips you need to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live streams. Our guide has all the info you need to stream every single match.

How to watch England vs Colombia anywhere

England vs Colombia live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

England vs Colombia live streams by country

How to watch the England vs Colombia live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a England vs Colombia live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($5.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Colombia live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages. The Sling Blue plan starts at $40 a month and comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got FOX and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the England vs Colombia live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the England vs Colombia live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a England vs Colombia live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Colombia live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the England vs Colombia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITVX. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England vs Colombia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Colombia live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the England vs Colombia live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the England vs Colombia live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the England vs Colombia live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.