Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream is a key match in Group F of the Champions League between two sides with an identical record to date — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream takes place Tuesday, Nov. 7.

► Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 8)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Dortmund will come into this CL match licking their wounds after a 4-0 at the hands of rivals Bayern Munich in their own backyard. Before that heavy defeat, the German club had been on an impressive nine-game undefeated streak in the Bundesliga, but now they’ll be looking to return to winning ways against a Premier League side they’ve bested once already in this year’s Champions League tournament.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will travel to the Westfalenstadion Stadium in high spirits after claiming all three points against Arsenal over the weekend. It was a gritty performance from the Magpies. They had to work very hard — and got a few questionable refereeing decision in their favor — but it’s a further sign that Newcastle are a genuine threat to any top team on their day.

The reverse fixture at St James’ Park saw Dortmund claim a slender single-goal victory, but Newcastle hit the bar twice and were unlucky to not earn at least a point. These teams currently occupy third and fourth in Group F, so this match could be vital in determining if one of these teams will progress into the first knockout round.

The Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream should be a thrilling watch from the very first whistle, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch from anywhere down below. Plus, don’t miss a single CL game by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams. Here we'll guide you from the group stage to the grand final.

How to watch the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Dortmund vs Newcastle live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use Paramount Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

How to watch the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) as the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.