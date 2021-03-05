WandaVision episode 9 mid-credits scene and post-credits scene explained

There are WandaVision episode 9 mid-credits and post-credits scenes, so you better not have turned the dial after the episode finished seemingly finished. Since both scenes are a bit confusing, we've done the decoding work to figure out what these moments mean for the next MCU films.

Admittedly, these scenes might have some you a bit confused and annoyed. Paul Bettany raised some pretty high expectations, and the after-credits scene didn't particularly hit the expected marks.

What the finale tells us about WandaVision season 2

What is Paramount Plus?

But after we figured out the hidden meanings of these scenes, we got pretty excited for what's next in the Marvel shows and movies. Here's what (we think) we know about the WandaVision episode 9 bonus scenes.

WandaVision episode 9 mid-credits scene

We start with Jimmy Woo, finally in control of Westview. Hayward has been apprehended, and all is well. Monica Rambeau arrives and says authority looks good on him, before a badged officer tells her she's needed elsewhere in town.

But when they go into an empty movie theater, we immediately know something is up. The officer reveals themselves to be a Skrull (the alien race last seen in Captain Marvel and at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home), and says that an old friend of Monica's mother Maria would like to meet with her.

Where, exactly? The Skrull points up, and Monica is excited. She's going to space. And she's probably going to meet with Nick Fury, as we last saw the former S.H.I.E.L.D. leader on a space station pretending to take a vacation. Fury has been working with Skrull agents impersonating himself and Maria Hill.

What does this all mean? Well, it's likely setup for the Secret Invasion series, where Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) will try and stop Skrulls that have taken spots in important seats of power in the MCU. It might also link into Captain Marvel 2, since Marvel has already confirmed Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau in the film.

WandaVision episode 9 post-credits scene explained

We hope you didn't turn off WandaVision episode 9 after that reveal, as a second scene (after all the credits rolled) showed us Wanda living in tranquility. Or at least that's what the opening shot of her mountain-side cabin was supposed to lead you to believe.

Inside her home, we heard a tea kettle whistling and the camerawork made us think the big cameo was finally coming. It didn't, though, because Paul Bettany trolled us all by talking about a big star coming to Westview (he meant himself).

But then we saw something a bit unexpected: an astral projection (we think) of the Scarlet Witch, floating in the air and flipping through the Darkhold, the book of magic that Agatha talked about in the final episode. And then we heard the voices of Billy and Tommy screaming out for help.

This most likely means that Wanda's goal in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be to reunite with her children and possibly Vision (as the finale did basically imply they might meet again). Some could take it to mean WandaVision season 2 is coming, but that's a bit of a stretch.