USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream: How to watch Concacaf Nations League quarter-final first leg online

When it comes to the Concacaf Nations League, the USA are virtually untouchable. They won the inaugural title in 2021 courtesy of a 3-2 win over Mexico before successfully defending their crown one year later with a 2-0 victory against Canada.

Now in search of a third-consecutive title, they face Trinidad and Tobago in a quarter-final staged over two legs. The first match takes place at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas today.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream, Date, Time, Channels The USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream takes place today (Nov. 16).

► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT (Nov 17) / 1 p.m. AEDT (Nov. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Canada — Watch on OneSoccer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Despite missing the likes of AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus striker Tim Weah and Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams through injury, the USA will start the quarter-final as the overwhelming favorites. The two-time defending champions have serious depth in their squad and manager Gregg Berhalter can still call on the likes of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna, Juve ace Weston McKennie and Monaco striker Florian Balogun.

While the USA have traditionally dominated this tournament, Trinidad and Tobago have reached the knockout stages for the first time. Currently ranked 99th in the world, the Soca Warriors defeated El Salvador, Guatemala and Curaçao to finish second in their Nations League group and secure a place in the quarter-finals.

With a squad that features several players based in the US lower leagues, Trinidad and Tobago have traditionally struggled when facing the USA, with the most recent meeting being a 6-0 defeat earlier this year. They will be desperate to produce a better performance across the two legs, especially in the knowledge that victory in the quarter-final will secure a place in next year’s Copa América, which is being played in the United States.

Can the USA secure a commanding lead on home soil or will Trinidad and Tobago pull off a major shock? You’ll need to watch a USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream to see how this plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago free live stream

Concacaf has sold the rights to the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live streams to an assortment of broadcasters and streaming services across the Americas but, in Europe, Asia, Oceania and elsewhere internationally, you can watch all the Concacaf Nations League matches for free.

Head over to the Concacaf Go website, or the Concacaf YouTube channel from the U.K., Australia and Singapore, for example, and you should be able to watch a USA vs Trinidad and Tobago free live stream.

If you're away from home and find yourself blocked from the these services, you can use a VPN to watch Jamaica vs Canada free from anywhere. Full details on how to use a VPN just below.

How to watch the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream wherever you are

The USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Concacaf Go and watch the game.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream on Paramount Plus. (You can also watch the game on Peacock, if you don't mind the Spanish commentary.)

The Paramount Plus essential plan starts from $4.99 monthly or $49.99 per year, but be warned this does mean you will have to endure adverts. If you can't stand ads (who can, really?) and want to get rid of most of them, the premium tier runs at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Paramount Plus subscription, you can watch the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing select international soccer games, Paramount Plus is also home to a host of new Paramount Plus original series, some of which include the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe, the bulk of the Star Trek universe and the Mission: Impossible series.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live streams anywhere else

How to watch the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in Canada have some choice when it comes to watching a USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream.

One option is OneSoccer which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast.

A subscription costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 for a year, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX.

Alternatively, the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago game is also available on FuboTV. Monthly subscriptions to the Soccer plan start at $24.99 but there are savings you can make if you're happy to sign up for longer.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to OneSoccer or FuboTV , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

Can you stream the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago game in the UK?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The rights to the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream have not been picked up by U.K. broadcaster. That means that you should be able to watch the game free on the Concacaf Go website and Concacaf YouTube channel.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad, if necessary. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia it's the same situation as with the U.K. or anywhere else outside the Americas. There is no specific Australian broadcaster for the match, so you should be able to watch USA vs Trinidad and Tobago for free on the Concacaf Go website or the Concacaf YouTube channel.

U.S. fans visiting Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad, if needs be. We recommend ExpressVPN.