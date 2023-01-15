Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

This edition of the North London Derby should be a thriller with league-leading Arsenal ready to paint North London red for a second time this season. But Harry Kane frequently finds the back of the net in this fixture and will be looking to add to his tally and secure three points for Tottenham at home.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream takes place Sunday, Jan. 15.

► Time 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 16)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Still, Kane's lone goal from the penalty spot wasn't enough back in October to prevent Arsenal from getting all three points against 10-man Spurs. You definitely won’t watch to miss the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch from anywhere in the world down below. Here are all the details you need in order to watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal anywhere

The Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live streams by country

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeIN Sports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Arsenallive stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Tottenham vs Arsenal preview

Tottenham's season was not supposed to go this way. The talented roster has produced relatively mixed results this season. Granted, it could be a lot worse — Tottenham are currently firmly in the top five and only two points out of a Champions League spot — but Spurs title dreams feel all but dashed 11 points behind first with half the season already played.

In contrast, Arsenal has been the surprise of the season so far. The league leaders have only dropped seven points all season and have one of the league's best attacks paired with one of its best defenses. There isn't really a noticeable weak spot to Mikel Arteta's side other than the fact that they are incredibly young. At an average age of 24.1 years old, they have the youngest starting XI in the EPL. Tottenham by comparison is the third-oldest at an average age of 27.2 years old.

Still, anything can happen in 90 minutes and one thing that has been a certainty to happen in past North London Derbies is Tottenham striker Harry Kane finding the back of the net. The England international has scored 14 times in 16 North London Derbies which is the most ever by any player on either side.

Arsenal are currently favored to win this match and are the more in-form side coming into the fixture. Tottenham have lost twice and drawn once in their past five matches whereas the Gunners have won all of their past five barring a goalless draw against Newcastle. But it would not be shocking to see Kane get a goal regardless of the result.