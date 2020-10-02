Three UK just killed Go Binge — so no more unlimited Netflix for you

Three UK is known for being very generous with its data, offering large data allowances for more affordable prices than its biggest rivals. But on top of that, the network had the zero-rated “Go Binge” perk, which gave customers access to popular streaming services without eating into their existing allowances.

The emphasis is on had, because as of yesterday (October 1) Three has pulled Go Binge from its mobile plans. In other words, anyone joining Three or changing their existing contract, won’t be able to enjoy those services without affecting their remaining data balance.

While Three has been offering unlimited data for years, longer than the other big networks, Go Binge meant you didn’t necessarily need a huge data plan to enjoy unrestricted access to streaming services. Provided you wanted to use Netflix, Apple Music, Snapchat, Deezer, Soundcloud, or TV Player.

Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case, as spotted by ISPReview. Three’s Go Binge FAQ page now lists it as a “legacy customer benefit,” and is currently only available for customers who signed up for their contract between 24th April 2018 and 30th September 2020. That includes customers who previously opted out, but want to reactivate the service.

For everyone else, Go Binge is no more, with a Three spokesperson having stated: “Following a recent review of our products, we have decided not to continue with our Go Binge offer for new and upgrading customers.

"As many of our plans offer generous or unlimited data, we recognize that the way we stream and consume services is changing and we are updating our propositions to reflect this. We are now exploring new ways to continue rewarding our customers, whilst providing exceptional value and better connectivity for every customer."

Though that doesn't really explain why Go Binge is go-ing away. ISPreview speculates it may have something to do with new Net Neutrality rulings from the Court of Justice of the European Union. Rulings that make it a lot more difficult for networks to offer zero-rated plans like Go Binge.

It’s also possible that Three simply wants to encourage people onto contracts with data allowances larger than the 12GB needed to be eligible for Go Binge. After all, you don’t need to worry about how much Netflix you’re watching if you have unlimited data and no small print trying to limit how much you can actually do.