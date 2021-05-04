This real working lightsaber just made my Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day just gave us the lightsaber of our dreams, and we need it now. Yes, Disney's confirmed that a new lightsaber toy (or is it a prop) that uses an extending glowing light — which looks pretty real to our eye — is coming to its Star Wars hotel in Walt Disney World. And, of course, it sounds like a lightsaber too, with the humming and swooshing noises that warm our Jedi hearts.

The reveal came from the Disney Parks Twitter account, which posted a video of a female Jedi who reveals the saber, while we hear Rey (Daisy Ridley) say "Light, darkness, a balance," in a voice-over.

The lightsaber pictured only glows blue, so we're curious as to whether or not other-colored blades will be available to give you the option to "balance" out the force, as Rey spoke of. Bonus points for anyone looking for Mace Windu's purple lightsaber. We're also not seeing any signs of the Darksaber shown in The Mandalorian, which we're guessing is still in development.

This follows a tease to reporters last month, where plans for the lightsaber were first introduced. As for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel? That will open in 2022. The Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience will be much more than anything fans have ever experienced, as a blog post details. It states, "you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have – determine how your personal journey unfolds."

Star Wars: #GalacticStarcruiser at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort will take you to a galaxy far, far away starting in 2022 for an all-immersive, vacation experience

That trip will involve entering a Launch Pod that sends you into hyperspace, and then entering the Halcyon starcruiser — where you'll stay for the next two nights. The hotel sounds like the Star Wars version of the Sleep No More live interactive theatrical experience, where you can engage with a series of characters (old and new).

Getting back to the working lightsaber, your stay will involve lightsaber training, which sounds like the getaway we could all use right now. Concept art of the lightsaber training makes it look like you'll be batting away laser beams shot out of a wall. No combat was shown in the post.

(Image credit: Disney Parks)

No word on if you get to take this new lightsaber home with you, or if it's just a prop for your stay. If you actually get to take it home with you, we bet it's gonna cost a fat stack of Galactic Credits. The lightsabers in the Galaxy's Edge theme park cost up to $199, before adding on a blade (which costs up to $50).

We're keeping our senses attuned to the skies for more news on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, so keep your eyes locked to Tom's Guide for more updates.