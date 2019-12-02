This Nutribullet blender is a nutty 20% off for Cyber Monday

Nutribullet blenders have a fantastic reputation as the best in the business when it comes to hassle-free blending. They can handle pretty much anything you throw at it: nuts, stems, grains and (of course) fruits and vegetables, blending all that nutritious goodness together in seconds. Basically, if you're into health food, then a Nutribullet blender is pretty much essential.

Now you can pick one up at an irresistible $79.99 at Amazon. Here's what's on offer:

NutriBullet N12-1001 Pro Plus, One Size, Grey | Was $99.99 | Now $79.99 Save 20%: The NutriBullet Pro-Plus has a 1200-watt motor, which produces an outstanding 20,000 RPM, pulverizing anything you put in it. A pre-programmable pulse cycle (enabling hands-free operation) with an automatic shut-off function, means there can't be any accidents. View Deal

