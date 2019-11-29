This excellent Samsung curved gaming monitor is just $169 for Black Friday

Get an awesome jump on the competition with a Samsung 32-inch curved gaming monitor. The Samsung 32-inch curved LCD gaming monitor (LC32F39MFUNXZA) is now $80 off , selling for $169 at Walmart. That gives you a wide, curved full HD monitor that's ready for work or play, all for under $200. It's a great Walmart Black Friday deal , and a sweet bargain for any gamer.

The 32-inch monitor stretches wide enough for peripheral vision in games, wider views of spreadsheets at work and big enough for side-by-side windows for multitasking, letting you do everything from writing documents to web browsing at the same time. It even comes with a remote for more laid-back viewing.

The monitor boasts an 1800R curvature, offering distortion-free viewing angles from edge to edge, and a widescreen for broader field of vision. Built-in speakers let you enjoy the full gaming experience without a headset, and the monitor's game mode is optimized for both PC and console gaming.

Selling for just $169 at Walmart, the 32-inch curved monitor is quick, with 4millisecond response time, and offers 3000:1 contrast for clear visibility. The slim monitor is just 0.5-inch thick, giving it an ultra-slim look and the simple circular stand offers a steady footing without taking up too much space on your desk.

