These are the state stimulus checks coming in December 2022

This year, many states have issued inflation-relief checks to help residents cope with increased inflation and soaring prices. Typically, funding has come from budget surpluses and is sent to residents who filed 2020 or 2021 tax returns. However, each state’s eligibility requirements, amounts, and date of payment differs.

Although many state stimulus checks have been going out since the beginning of the year, there are still many slated to come this December. Keep reading to see if you’ll receive your inflation-relief check before the end of 2022.

California

California stimulus checks (opens in new tab) have been going out in phases since early October. The second phase of payments (opens in new tab) was sent to those who received the Golden State Stimulus (GSS) as a debit card and had a last name beginning with A - E. Then, debit cards for those with last names between F-M were sent out and so on. These payments will continue to be sent through December 10, 2022.

Additionally, if you did not receive the GSS, but plan on receiving payment in the form of a debit card, expect your payment sometime before January 15.

Colorado

Inflation-relief checks of $750, or $1,500 for married couples, were sent to residents who were at least 18 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2021, resided in Colorado for all of 2021 and who filed a 2021 Colorado tax return.

While most checks were received by September 30, if you received an extension on your 2021 tax returns and filed by October 17, 2022, then you can expect to receive a payment sometime by January 31, 2022.

Idaho

Idaho announced $500 million in income tax rebates for full time residents who filed taxes for 2020 and 2021. Individual filers will receive $300, and joint filers will receive $600, or if greater, 10% of income taxes paid for 2020.

Residents will need to file 2020 and 2021 individual income tax returns by December 31, 2022 to be eligible. Payments began being processed starting in late September, with funds being sent via direct deposit first followed by mailed checks shortly after. Payments will be processed throughout 2022 and early 2023, so yours could be arriving this December if you haven’t yet received it.

Illinois

If you were an Illinois resident in 2021, you’ll receive a $50 rebate. Couples who filed jointly will receive $100. Eligibility is determined if your adjusted gross income on your 2021 taxes was under $400,000 when filed jointly, or under $200,000 if filed individually. Dependents will also receive $100 each, up to a maximum of 3 or $300.

You’ll also be eligible for another rebate of up to $300 if you own a home in Illinois and make less than $250,000, or $500,000 if you filed your taxes jointly. Checks started going out September 12, but it will take several months for all to be distributed, so yours could be arriving in December.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is sending refunds equal to 14.0312% of your 2021 Massachusetts income tax liability. Residents who paid 2021 personal income taxes are eligible for payment. Payments began on November 1, 2022 and will continue until mid-December.

New Mexico

New Mexico issued a tax rebate of $500 to single taxpayers and $1,000 to couples filing jointly, heads of households, and surviving spouses. These checks were split into two payments. The first payments were distributed in May and June, and the second in August.

However, if you haven't received a payment yet, you still can once you file your 2021 state tax return. You have until May 23, 2023 to do so. For those who have already filed, a check could be coming your way this month depending on the date of your filing.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's Property Tax Rent/Rebate program provides up to $650 for homeowners 65 and older, widows/widowers of at least 50 years of age, and individuals with disabilities who are 18 or older. Individuals will need to register for Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent/Rebate program by Dec. 31, 2022. Depending on when your application is submitted, you could receive a check this December.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island issued the “Child Tax Rebate,” offering $250 per child, up to a maximum of three children. To qualify, married filers will need to have a gross income of no more than $200,000. Individual filers need to have a gross income of $100,000 or less.

Residents who filed their 2021 Rhode Island tax return October 17, 2022 will begin receiving payments in December 2022.

South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering relief for those who filed a 2021 income tax return by October 17, 2022. The amount received by eligible residents will be determined by their Individual Income Tax Liability, with a cap of $700. However, this wasn't finalized until after October 17.

Funds should be received by December 31, 2022.