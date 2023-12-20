These are the best Kindle accessories under $35 that I've bought and tested

There are several benefits to using an e-reader like the Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen). The most popular Kindles are small and lightweight, and therefore much easier to tote around than a physical book. They also can hold dozens of books, and even let you check out the hottest reads from the library.

But what are the best Kindle accessories for making your e-reader experience even better? Interested in upgrading how I use my own Kindle, I searched the internet and social media for the top accessories for reading. As a pleasant surprise, they all cost under $35.

In a video on our YouTube channel, you can watch me unbox and and try out the best Kindle accessories I ordered online for myself. With the help of these products, I was able to squeeze in a few pages of my latest read whether I was sat at a couch, moving between between meetings, or getting cozy in bed.

For example, a neat Bluetooth page-turning ring let me leaf through a novel without needing to tap the Kindle screen. When paired with a gooseneck tablet holder, I could enjoy the book from a comfortable position.

Kindle accessories aren't just about convenience, though — I think the best Kindle accessories can also inject some personality into my e-reader. The same way that I appreciate a custom case for my iPhone, I wanted a way to make my Kindle feel like "mine." So, I ordered a one-of-a-kind PopSocket that I designed with the brand's AI Customizer.

You'll need to watch the entire video to see how all the products turned out. But if something caught your eye, or you're looking for a quick round-up of the best Kindle accessories, see my picks below.

The best Kindle accessories

Strapsicle Kindle Hand Strap

Getting a comfortable grip on your Kindle is made easier with the Strapsicle, a pair of stretchy straps that wrap around each corner of the e-reader. It literally straps your Kindle to your hand, so you don't have to worry much about accidentally dropping it, either.

ADZERD Remote Control Page Turner Ring for Kindle

This clever page-turning ring lets you flip to the next page of your e-book without having to tap the Kindle screen. Instead, a discreet ring with buttons communicates via Bluetooth with a small device that clips on to the bottom right corner of the Kindle display to turn the page.

Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder

Although this is technically a tablet holder, it works great for a Kindle. Paired with the remote control ring above, you can create the ultimate Kindle reading experience that works especially well for reading in bed. The arm is highly flexible, so you can find just the right viewing angle.

Lamicall Tablet Pillow Stand

This cushy tablet stand is great for holding your Kindle, but it can hold your phone at the same time since it has three ledges. It's particularly useful when plopped on a desk or with your legs up on the couch. The best part? The outer fabric unzips so you can throw it in the wash as often as you need.