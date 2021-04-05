These are the 138 games that will be lost once PS3, PSP and PS vita stores close

Sony announced last month that the online stores for PS3, PSP and PS Vita would close later this year. It was upsetting news for PlayStation fans and game preservationists, but now at least we know which titles may be lost forever.

VGC undertook an analysis, and discovered that there are 138 digital PlayStation exclusives that are not available on other platforms. Once the PS3, PSP and PS Vita stores close, these games will be effectively inaccessible.

These are the best PlayStation games of all time

Bookmark our guide on PS5 restocks if you're still looking

Plus: It Takes Two review

On July 2, both the PS3 and PSP stores will close. The PS Vita store closure will follow on August 27. Sony has not taken any steps to allow players to purchase titles for these platforms in the future.

Interestingly, some of the soon-to-be-inaccessible games include first-party PlayStation exclusives. Sony helped develop Infamous: Festival of Blood, Tokyo Jungle and MotorStorm RC, among others.

Other notable titles seemingly dissipating into the ether include Echochrome II, Lumines Supernova, The Last Guy, Rain, Trash Panic, PixelJunk Racers, Murasaki Baby, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars and Super Stardust Delta. Other titles, such as Soul Sacrifice Delta on PS Vita, had digital-only releases in North America. However, English-language physical cartridges came out in Asian territories, and are available for import.

The good news is that users who have already bought games will still have access via their downloads lists. But once the stores officially close, piracy will likely increase on older PlayStation platforms. It's not something we condone, but it's hard to see an alternative.

Of course, even if these games are going away now, they could come back at a later date. Developers and publishers could always re-release these titles on other platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, or even the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Sony's move is surprising, especially compared to the preservationist strategy that Microsoft has employed. Certain games from the original Xbox are playable on Xbox Series X, often with visual enhancements. That's not the case with PS5.

Sony's latest move might squander some of the goodwill that the company built up during the PS4 era. PS5 restocks are still near-impossible to find, and the latest store closures have done little to quell the demand for popular games.

The full list of games affected is below:

PS3

Armageddon Riders

Blast Factor

Bomberman Ultra

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter HD

Catan

Comet Crash

Crash Commando

Datura

Eat Them!

Echochrome II

Funky Lab Rat

Hamster Ball

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

High Velocity Bowling

Infamous: Festival of Blood

Kung-Fu Live

The Last Guy

Legasista

Linger in Shadows

Lumines Supernova

Magic Orbz

Magus

Novastrike

PixelJunk 4am

PixelJunk Racers

Planet Minigolf

Punisher: No Mercy

Rain

Savage Moon

Spelunker HD

Super Rub a Dub

Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Trash Panic

Wakeboarding HD

PS Vita

Battle Rockets

Bodycheck

Boss!

Breakquest Extra Evolution

Chronovolt

Coconut Dodge Revitalised

Die!Die!Die!

Earth Defense Force 2017 Portable

Ecolibrium

Floating Cloud God Saves the Pilgrims HD!

Flying Hamster HD

Frobisher Says!

Furmins

The HD Adventures of Rotating Octopus Character

Indoor Sports World

Jungle Rumble Freedom Happiness and Bananas

Kilka Card Gods

Knobswitch

Lemmings Touch

Let’s Fish! Hooked On

Licky The Lucky Lizard Lives Again

Magical Beat

Malicious Rebirth

Maliya

Men’s Room Mayhem

Monsterbag

Murasaki Baby

Nekoburo Cats Block

Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure

Open Me!

Orgarhythm

Pinball Heroes Complete

PlayStation Vita Cliff Diving

PlayStation Vita Fireworks

PlayStation Vita Table Soccer

PulzAR

Puzzle by Nikoli V Slitherlink

Puzzle by Nikoli V Sudoku

Reel Fishing Masters Challenge

Ring Run Circus

Run Like Hell!

Sketchcross

Sokoban Next

Squares

Stardrone Extreme

Stranded a Mars Adventure

Sumioni: Demon Arts

Super Stardust Delta

Surge Deluxe

Table Ice Hockey

Table Mini Golf

Table Top Racing

Table Top Tanks

The Hungry Horde

TXK

Vitamin Z

Z-Run

PS3 and PS Vita

Bentley’s Hackpack

Big Sky Infinity

Deathmatch Village

Doctor Who: The Eternity Clock

Foosball 2012

Germinator

Gravity Crash

Motorstorm RC

Ms Germinator

Murasaki Mist Akara’s Journey

When Vikings Attack!

PSP