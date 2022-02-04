The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window season 2: Everything we know so far

Is The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window season 2 happening? The murder mystery/dark comedy series ended by setting up a potential storyline for a second season. Star Kristen Bell has said she "would definitely be involved" if the creators and Netflix decide to bring the show back.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is a satirical spoof of psychological thrillers like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window. Bell plays Anna, a grieving wine lover who sometimes mixes her Chianti with pills. She believes she witnesses a murder at a neighbor’s house, but everybody (including the police) thinks she simply had too much to drink.

Anna decides to investigate the occurrence herself — sneaking into homes, interviewing people connected to the neighbor, digging into the trash. Eventually, Anna solves the mystery, but a new one presents itself in the last scene of the finale.

Here's everything we know so far about The Woman in the House season 2.

Netflix hasn't ordered a second season of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. It's also unclear if the show's creators even want to continue!

Rachel Ramras, Larry Dorf, and Hugh Davidson intended The Woman in the House as a limited series. And while the ending sets up a second season, it was meant as a joke.

As Davidson explained to Entertainment Weekly, the last scene spoofs the fact that thriller novels often have an excerpt from the author's next book.

"We thought that's such a funny thing that goes on in books, but it doesn't go on really in shows. So we always knew with the last episode, after we fulfill the obligations of who the killer is, and all that stuff, we thought we wanted to do something like that," Davidson said. "And it was a comment on those, but because of that, we did actually have to figure out enough about that [ending] to figure out what it could be. So Rachel, Larry, and I spent a good two or three days figuring out what could potentially be season 2, but we did it sort of as a joke and just to make sure we knew what the hell was going on, but we'll see."

While the creators set out thinking The Woman in the House would be a limited series, they are also open to making another season.

"It could [happen]," Ramras said. "We'll see if people like this first one."

It seems like people do like it — the show has been at or near the top of Netflix's Top 10 list in the U.S.

If The Woman in the House season 2 does move forward, the creators will need to write scripts. Filming will take a few months, followed by post-production. In all likelihood, we won't see season 2 until 2023 at the earliest.

The Woman in the House season 2 cast speculation

The Woman in the House cast is headlined by Kristen Bell, who plays Anna. Bell has said that she is open to returning to the show in some capacity.

"I would definitely be involved," she told Screenrant. "I think there’s such an easy way to either have murders follow my character around or, like what Michael [Ealy] was saying, we all come back but we’re different characters."

Other cast members who could return include: Michael Ealy as Douglas, Anna's ex-husband and forensic psychiatrist; Mary Holland as Anna's friend Sloane; Cameron Britton as handyman Buell; and Brenda Coo as Anna's neighbor Carol.

If The Woman in the House season 2 does happen, it could follow up on the final scene, which featured a cameo by Glenn Close. She could reappear in flashbacks, dream sequences or other ways.

The Woman in the House season 2 plot and season 1 ending explained

The plot of The Woman in the House season 2 would likely follow up on the last scene of the finale, which takes place a year after Anna discovers that her 9-year-old neighbor Emma murdered her mother, teacher and father's girlfriend.

Anna is on a plane to New York. She has reunited with Douglas and they have a baby daughter. She's still drinking and popping pills, though. Her seatmate is a woman (Glenn Close) who says she's heading to New York on business and checks her appearance using a compact mirror.

Later, Anna wakes up to use the lavatory, where she discovers her seatmate has been murdered. But when she calls the flight attendant (Jim Rash), the body has disappeared. The flight attendant then informs Anna that nobody was seated next to her.

Perhaps Anna hallucinated the whole thing ... but wait, the woman's compact mirror is on the seat! What the heck is really going on here?