The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is pure nostalgia

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is on the way. Based on the first gameplay preview, it’s sure to make fans shout, “I love being a turtle!” all over again.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge takes very clear inspiration from the 1991 arcade classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Similar to that game, Shredder’s Revenge is a 2D side-scrolling beat-‘em-up, presented with gorgeous pixel art graphics.

Like most Ninja Turtles games, Shredder’s Revenge will be fully playable in four-player co-op. There will also be a solo mode for those who want to blast through the story alone.

Tribute Games will develop the game, while Dotemu will publish it. Shredder's Revenge is currently slated for release on PC and consoles, although we don't yet know which consoles. The game looks tailor-made for the Nintendo Switch, but we expect to see it just about everywhere, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The four turtles appear in their classic colorful designs, with the entire game taking cues from the beloved 1987 cartoon. Iconic villains such as Krang, Bebop, Rocksteady, and, of course, Shredder will all feature prominently. There will also be waves upon waves of Foot Clan goons for the turtles to fight through.

Each of the four turtles will be playable, which is sure to stoke the "which brother is the best" debate all over again. (For the record, the correct answer is Raphael.) Each turtle will also have unique moves, skills and combos to master. Vehicles will also play a role, and we'd love to see the Turtle Blimp.

Between the game design shamelessly cribbing from Turtles in Time, and the visual style purposefully invoking the 80s TV show, the game looks like pure nostalgia bait — and we couldn’t love it more. The early response from franchise fans on social media has been overwhelmingly positive.

The turtles look to be in good hands here. Developer Tribute Games previously worked on retro-inspired games like Panzer Paladin and Mercenary Kings. Publisher Dotemu has a track record of publishing indie darlings, such as Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap.